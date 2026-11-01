It’s almost here—Village Churchwomen’s Rummage Sale is Nov. 7th

Mark your calendars for the 83nd Annual Village Church Rummage Sale.

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 9am – 1pm

Location: Village Church Wellesley, 2 Central Street, lower level

In past years, the four-hour sale has raised over $25,000, benefiting numerous local charities.

Donations accepted on these dates

Sunday, Nov. 1, 1pm–4pm

Monday–Wednesday, Nov. 2–4, 9am–4pm

Donation guidelines

Clean, gently used clothing, for adults and children

Jewelry

Toys

Small appliances

Small household items

No large furniture or appliances, air conditioners, TVs, computers, sports equipment, baby furniture, or typewriters

Volunteer: Help sort and organize donations during the week of the sale—and enjoy the perk of shopping before the public! Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Contact Norma Kamar at normajeankamar@gmail.com.