It’s almost here—Village Churchwomen’s Rummage Sale is Nov. 7th

Mark your calendars for the 83nd Annual Village Church Rummage Sale.
Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
Time: 9am – 1pm
Location: Village Church Wellesley, 2 Central Street, lower level
In past years, the four-hour sale has raised over $25,000, benefiting numerous local charities.
Donations accepted on these dates
- Sunday, Nov. 1, 1pm–4pm
- Monday–Wednesday, Nov. 2–4, 9am–4pm
Donation guidelines
- Clean, gently used clothing, for adults and children
- Jewelry
- Toys
- Small appliances
- Small household items
- No large furniture or appliances, air conditioners, TVs, computers, sports equipment, baby furniture, or typewriters
Volunteer: Help sort and organize donations during the week of the sale—and enjoy the perk of shopping before the public! Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Contact Norma Kamar at normajeankamar@gmail.com.
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