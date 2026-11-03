Janette MacAusland pleads not guilty to first-degree murder charges

Janette MacAusland, the Wellesley mother charged with killing her two young children in April, pleaded not guilty at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

This appearance followed last month’s indictment of MacAusland by a grand jury on two counts of murder. State medical examiner also determined that Kai and Ella MacAusland died by asphyxia and intoxication from a mix of drugs.

MacAusland, 49, allegedly killed her 6-and 7-year-old children in mid-April during public school vacation week, then fled to Vermont, where she was arrested at a family member’s home.