To the editor:

I am announcing my candidacy for re-election to the office of Wellesley Town Clerk in the upcoming March 2, 2027 Annual Town Election. It has been my honor to serve the Town as the Town Clerk for the past 9 years, and I request your support to continue in the role.

I love being the Wellesley Town Clerk. I bring 9 years’ experience doing the job. I have over 20 years of leadership experience in town government and Wellesley non-profits. Before Wellesley, I worked in the private sector in strategic planning; project management; and marketing and communications. With my experience, I have continued to lead the transformation on how we do elections in response to legislative changes and voter requests. Today, out of our registered voters who vote, over 50% vote by mail or early and the remainder vote in person on Election Day.

My top elections priorities are to increase accessibility to voters and to run safe, secure and organized elections. My other top priority is to provide excellent customer service to all residents in all of our areas of responsibility and as the unofficial information center at Town Hall.

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the over 100 community members who work elections, and my amazing staff who make everything happen, day in and day out. It has been my pleasure to partner with you.

I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve as the Wellesley Town Clerk.

Please vote on March 2, 2027.

KC Kato

Wellesley resident