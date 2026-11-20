To the editor:

On behalf of the Charles River Center, I’d like to thank the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club for a $3,500 grant that will help to underwrite a popular program we offer to ease the stress of flying for children with autism.

The grant will offset expenses Charles River incurs for our Wings for Autism® program, which is offered free of charge to participating children and their families. Held twice yearly at Logan Airport and annually at Worcester Regional Airport, Wings simulates the experience of navigating an airport, going through security, and boarding a plane. We offer the program in conjunction with Massport, the Transportation Security Administration, and our airline partners. Charles River has hosted more than 12,000 children and family members at Wings events since we launched Wings for Autism® in 2011.

The generosity of the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club will help with the costs of a typical Wings for Autism® event. This valuable program opens the world of travel to families so they can create lifelong memories with their children. As a non-for-profit human service agency, we’re deeply grateful for the financial support of the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club.

Hilary Ryan

Vice President of Development, Charles River Center

www.charlesrivercenter.org