To the editor:

As a longtime resident of Wellesley (32 years), I am grateful for the beauty and strong sense of community that make this town such a wonderful place to live. I am announcing my candidacy for the Wellesley Select Board in the March 2, 2027 Town Election, and I am asking for your support.

Since my retirement in late 2020, I have served our town as a member of the Advisory Committee and the Climate Action Committee. During my time on Advisory, including two years as Chair, I also served as liaison to the Planning Board, Select Board, and Finance Department. These experiences have given me a valuable understanding of how the Town operates, the issues it faces, and the importance of considering the needs and perspectives of all residents when making decisions.

As I seek to extend my service to Wellesley as a member of the Select Board, I offer:

1. A deep working knowledge of the Town’s governance, budgeting, and policy-making processes.

2. A strong financial background in budgeting, resource allocation, and managing competing priorities, gained from a long career leading several large companies where I had direct profit and loss responsibility.

3. A valuable perspective on prioritizing and sequencing the significant capital expenditures that Wellesley faces over the next five to ten years, while being mindful of the impact on residents’ property taxes.

4. A desire, and the ability, to listen. I believe that spending more time listening to one another and understanding diRerent perspectives can help us make better decisions as we navigate our lives together as a community.

5. A commitment to ensuring that Wellesley remains the terrific, vibrant, safe, and desirable town it is today, while continuing to thrive for generations to come.

I ask for your support and your vote as a Select Board member in the March 2, 2027 Town Election.

Madison Riley

Wellesley resident