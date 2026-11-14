Making a SPLASH: Longfellow’s New Outdoor Aquatics Center Is Ready for Summer 2027!

SPONSORED CONTENT: The pools are filled, construction is officially complete, and Longfellow SPLASH is preparing for an exciting inaugural summer! The newly renovated outdoor aquatics center at Longfellow Wellesley Tennis & Health Club will open Memorial Day weekend 2027!

In its heyday, this outdoor pool complex brought families from Wellesley, Needham, and surrounding towns together for summer days by the water. After sitting unused for years, it’s wonderful to see the newly constructed pools filled again and to think about all the families who will soon be enjoying them.

There’s something for everyone at SPLASH! The completed facility features a six-lane Main Pool with a diving board, an outdoor whirlpool, a beach-entry Slide Pool with two waterslides, a beach-entry Wading Pool for younger children, and a Splash Pad with lots of fun water features for kids to splash around in. There are also plenty of places to lounge in the sun, enjoy lunch from the Splash Cafe, or catch up with friends while the kids play.

The Longfellow team is especially excited to hear kids laughing on the waterslides and welcome families for their first summer at SPLASH!

Memberships for summer 2027 are available now! Outdoor SPLASH access is included with annual Wellesley memberships, and seasonal summer memberships are also available.

Want to take a look? Come to SPLASH Open House

Date & Time: Saturday, November 21, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Details: Come be a part of the ribbon cutting and tour the new outdoor aquatics center at Longfellow Wellesley and enjoy hot apple cider, coffee, hot chocolate, and activities for the kids. We’d love to celebrate with you and give you a look at what’s ahead for summer 2027!

Can’t make the Open House? Tours of the finished facility are available daily from noon to 4 p.m. through November.

To learn more or schedule a tour, email wellesleymembership@longfellowhealthclubs.com