



The Wellesley High Raiders got off to a great start vs. Needham in their annual Thanksgiving Day football rematch, scoring on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Daniel to Edward Billy on their opening drive. But it was almost all Rockets from there, with Jayden Greenfield scoring three times to lead the home team to a 30-14 win in this oldest of public high school rivalries.

Both teams entered the game with 2 and 8 records, and Wellesley had won two of its last three. But Needham spoiled the Raiders’ chance to finish the season on an upward trajectory. Needham quarterback Jack Ringer connected twice in the first quarter with Greenfield, and the Rockets held a 17-7 lead by halftime. Greenfield scored again on a reverse in the fourth quarter to seal deal.

(More on game from Boston Globe—subscription may be required to read in full.)



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