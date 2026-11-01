Neil Diamond Tribute Delights Audience at Wellesley Council on Aging

The Wellesley Council on Aging welcomed singer Charlie Lask on Wednesday, Oct. 28, for an entertaining afternoon celebrating the timeless music of Neil Diamond.

Lask brought the legendary singer’s greatest hits to life with a tribute featuring favorites such as “Sweet Caroline,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Song Sung Blue,” “America,” and “Forever in Blue Jeans.”

Performing his acclaimed Neil Diamond tribute since 2005, Lask has entertained audiences throughout the East Coast and aboard cruise ships. His powerful vocals, engaging personality, and enthusiasm for the music have made him a popular performer.

The afternoon celebrated more than just great music. It was an opportunity to revisit familiar songs, share memories, and enjoy the music of one of America’s most beloved entertainers.

(Article and photo courtesy of Wellesley Council on Aging.)