



“If you’re here tonight, you don’t need to be here,” Dr. Jared Cooney Horvath told a crowd of more than 170 parents, educators and community members who attended his Nov. 17 talk at Hardy Elementary School on “Your Child’s Brain in a Screen-Saturated World.” He opened by explaining to the Wellesley audience that his real goal was to reach the people who weren’t in the room.

The two-hour event, a 90-minute presentation followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session, was organized by Beyond Screens Wellesley, a parent group that wants the town to take a closer look at how technology is used in its schools, particularly in the earliest grades.

Beyond Screens Wellesley is the local chapter of Schools Beyond Screens, a national coalition founded by parents and teachers in the Los Angeles Unified School District. Monday’s event was co-hosted by the Wellesley Mothers Forum, the Wellesley Education Foundation, the Lexington Education Foundation, and Turning Life On, a Concord-based nonprofit.

Sam Collins, the founder of Wellesley’s chapter, said her interest in the topic stems from research on 1:1 technology (where each kid has their own device) and its use in grades K-8. “It’s the doorway that led me to looking at what it is like in Wellesley,” she said. Over the past two years, Collins has interviewed Wellesley parents and administrators to better understand technology use in the district’s early grades.

Horvath has taught and done research at Harvard University and Harvard Medical School and states he has worked with more than 1,000 schools. In January, he testified before the U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation on how screens affect children’s cognitive development.

His presentation focused on how children’s brains develop in response to their environments and experiences. Horvath argued that common educational activities are much more effective when done without screens. He described the effects of the environment on development through an example of rats raised in different environments. Rats raised with lesser enrichment showed weaker development, while those exposed to excessive stimulation had higher thresholds for what could hold their attention, making ordinary experiences less engaging. Horvath connected this heightened threshold to ADHD (which has been diagnosed more and more in the digital age).

Horvath also emphasized that novelty is essential to continued intellectual growth, even into adulthood. He argued that exposing the brain to new experiences helps keep it developing and adapting. He engaged the audience to prove this point by playing various frequencies increasing in volume and a classic color-word game, Stroop.

Following Horvath’s presentation, he joined Collins for an onstage discussion, followed by a Q&A session with the audience. Attendees asked about several aspects of brain development, including how synapses develop and change throughout different stages of life. Collins emphasized that the conversation around technology in schools is nuanced and is not about eliminating screens altogether.

The talk comes as Wellesley parents are paying closer attention to how devices are used in the district’s elementary schools. Wellesley Public Schools issues individual iPads, with headphones, starting in kindergarten. According to the district’s technology FAQ, independent device use in grades PK-2 is “rare and brief,” and students in those grades do not use AI tools directly. In grades 3-5, devices are used for typing, basic research, and projects shared with families, and AI is used only as a whole-class activity led by the teacher. Middle school students use iPads for writing, research, and projects, filtered through Lightspeed software, and parents can monitor home browsing through a Lightspeed parent portal. At the high school, students bring their own laptops.

The group’s focus goes beyond phones, which WPS already restricts: elementary students must keep phones off and in their backpacks, middle schoolers lock phones and smartwatches in Yondr pouches for the entire school day, and high school students place their phones in a designated spot in each classroom during class.

The district has outlined its reasoning in the FAQ, which it has updated in response to community questions. WPS also states technology “does not replace effective teaching,” that students continue to learn handwriting and read physical books, and that accessibility features such as translation and captioning allow some students to take part in lessons they otherwise could not.

Beyond Screens Wellesley has been collecting parents’ views through an online survey about technology in the elementary schools, which has received 316 responses as of this weekend. The survey asks how often children use school devices in class, how comfortable parents would be with 1:1 iPad use, and whether they would support an opt-out.

Collins said the survey also aims to address parents’ limited understanding of classroom technology practices. “There are a million ways schools use screens. Parents generally have no idea what is being used, how often, and why,” she said. She noted that the district’s technology policy has not been updated since 2016, despite the significant expansion of student device access since then.

Looking ahead, Collins said Beyond Screens hopes to use the survey findings to guide conversations with Wellesley Public Schools and give residents an opportunity to discuss what they have learned and what they want for their children.

“There should be a way for the community to talk about how that fits with our own experiences and the things that they want to see for their kids”, she said.





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