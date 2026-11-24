Wellesley Health Department social workers have launched a monthly book group at Wellesley Free Library that will focus on titles in which participants can “explore themes of mental health and wellness through the eyes of characters from across different genres.”

The first meeting took place on Oct. 29, focused on the book “The Wedding People.”

Next up, on Dec. 3 at 1:30pm at the main branch of Wellesley Free Library, the group will discuss “The Glass Castle“ by Jeannette Walls. Register online.

Upcoming dates for the group will be Jan. 14, Feb. 18, and March 25.

More: Mental health resources in Wellesley

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