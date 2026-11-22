



After winning a series of tight games to advance to the Division 1 state title game on Nov. 21, the Wellesley High School boys’ soccer team got off to a fast start and looked like it might finally give itself some breathing room. But underdog Newton South was having none of that, and mounted a second half comeback to secure its first ever state title with a 2-1 win at Worcester State University’s John Coughlin Memorial Field.

The Raiders and their supporters were ready for this main event, made sweeter thanks to temps in the 60s on this sunny Saturday afternoon and the fact that Wellesley was playing against a team from a neighboring community. Parents, families, alums, and even a recently retired athletic director made the trek to Worcester to see if the Raiders could win it all.

Parents had arranged for several buses packed with student fans, most of whom adhered to the “blackout” dress code—until a good number of the more rambunctious ones ditched their shirts to reveal R-A-I-D-E-R-S and other messages (one way to get around the event ban on signs and banners). Senior player Matthew Manning received the biggest ovation in pre-game introductions, coming off his scoring and goalkeeping heroics in the semi-final win over Arlington.

The Raiders came into the tournament ranked #5, while Newton South was #10.

Wellesley, which was designated as the home team, teased fans early on in the championship game with several promising chances, only to be called offside. On another early shot, Newton South keeper Neo Kouri was forced to make a sliding save, and he added all variety of diving, leaping, and other stops throughout the game on corners, headers, and scrambling shots.

Wellesley took the lead in the 11th minute after Cooper Munro connected along the right side of the field with fellow senior Kurt Marten, who volleyed the ball into the far corner. Marten went flying toward the stands, where Wellesley players and supporters celebrated. “That’s what we do!” fans chanted.





Wellesley continued to play aggressively. At one point Theo Miles got the better of a Newton South player in a collision that kept the Lion player on the turf for a bit. A cry of “Way to set the tone Theo!” came from the Raiders’ side of the bleachers.

Newton South’s quickest and craftiest players, such as Benji Dias and Fabiano Freitas, showed flashes before halftime, but it wouldn’t be until the second half when they struck.

Dias got his chance first, netting a penalty kick past keeper Tyler Dietz less than two minutes into the half after a foul on the left side of the field. Not long after that, Dias connected on a ball that sailed over the crossbar.

But he’d be back in the 55th minute threading a beautiful pass through a defender’s legs to teammate Freitas. From there, #8 touched the ball and fired it into the left corner along with one of his pink cleats to give the Lions a 2-1 lead. For Freitas, it was his first goal on the high school team.





As the teams fought to the whistle, tensions flared, players barked and clapped at each other. But neither could score again, with both defenses holding strong under the lights.





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