Obituary: Elizabeth “Libby” Frolich Bachman

Elizabeth “Libby” Frolich Bachman passed away peacefully on October 15 at the age of 97. Her life was exceptionally well lived, and she was adored by family and friends alike. Libby’s involvement and contributions to countless civic and non-profit organizations throughout her life were profound and provided an enduring example of volunteerism for others to emulate. Libby was born on July 27, 1929 in Peterborough, New Hampshire, while her Norwegian born parents, Per and Astrid, were on a camping vacation. She was raised in Westfield, New Jersey and attended Mount Holyoke College. After earning a degree in chemistry at the age of twenty, Libby worked at American Cyanamid and DuPont. In 1953, she married her husband of 67 years, Bob.

Libby and Bob moved to Boston and then to Wellesley with their first two children, Jane (“Bambi”) and Jeb. They were followed with the births of Bob and Peter. The family joined Wellesley Village Church in 1965. For the next six decades, Libby was an extremely engaged member. She served as President and Treasurer of The Village Churchwomen for many terms, chaired various committees, was a member of the church’s impactful Building Project Committee in 2003, was employed as Financial Secretary for five years, and dutifully served as a cashier of the annual rummage sale for many years.

The family joined Brae Burn Country Club in 1965. Libby again played a dedicated and engaged role in many aspects of this organization. She served on numerous committees over the years and was among the first women elected to the Board of Directors, serving from 1992 to 1996. She also served as Chair of the Nominating and Clubhouse Committees. Libby was widely known for her active involvement in the Club’s bridge community and was regarded as one of its finest players. She was an avid golfer with her family and won numerous mother-son golf tournaments over the decades.

Libby’s engagement and leadership extended into many other community organizations. Her commitment began at Old South Church in Boston and eventually extended to nearly every major volunteer organization in Wellesley. What started with the Schofield School PTO and service as a Town Meeting Member evolved into a lifetime of civic leadership. She served as President and/or Treasurer of the Wellesley Junior Service League, the Wellesley Educational Foundation, and the Wellesley Garden Club, as well as the Mount Holyoke Alumnae Association.

Perhaps her most significant contribution to the Town of Wellesley was her service on the Wellesley School Committee from 1975 to 1982, including three years as Chairwoman. A passionate advocate for public education, Libby served during a critical period of demographic transition for the town. As enrollment declined, she helped lead the difficult but necessary consolidation of Wellesley’s elementary schools, beginning the process to eventually reduce the number from twelve to six. She also guided the committee through the tenure of four different superintendents and oversaw the transition from the traditional Junior High School model to the current Wellesley Middle School structure.

Libby’s commitment to the Town of Wellesley was recognized in 1993 when she received the prestigious Wellesley Award for her extensive and dedicated service to the community. She was also honored with the Mount Holyoke Alumnae Award.

After moving to North Hill in Needham in 2014, Libby remained actively engaged in volunteer leadership. She served as President/Treasurer of several organizations, including Tau Beta Beta, the Boston Fatherless and Widows Society, where she was active for more than 35 years, and GAINS, a women’s investment club. She also led the semi-annual fundraising efforts to benefit North Hill employees. Libby continued to excel as a top bridge player and was widely admired as both a formidable and gracious competitor.

While Libby’s community leadership was extraordinary, her deepest devotion was always to her family. She took immense joy in following the academic, athletic, and personal achievements of her twelve grandchildren, traveling throughout the Northeast to attend games, performances, graduations, and celebrations. Every birthday was marked by one of Libby’s cherished rhyming poems, eagerly anticipated by family members year after year. Although recent months were challenging, her stoic Scandinavian roots helped to sustain her with grace and determination. Until the very end, her love of family, enthusiasm for life, and genuine interest in others remained evident. Her family is deeply grateful to carry forward her kindness and unwavering commitment to helping others.

Libby was predeceased by her beloved daughter Bambi in 2017 and husband Bob in 2021. She is survived by her three sons (Jeb, Bob and Peter), their spouses (Sally, Laurette and Anne), son-in-law Steve, sister Astrid, twelve grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren, all of whom loved her and already miss her immensely.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on November 14 at the Wellesley Village Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Libby’s honor to:

Wellesley Village Churchwomen

2 Central Street, Wellesley, MA 02482