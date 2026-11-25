James “Jim” Bennett Swenson, beloved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Monday, November 23, 2026 at Newton Wellesley Hospital.

Born August 21, 1937 to Bennett and Marion Swenson, Jim grew up in Bethesda, Maryland. He attended Lehigh University, class of 1959, beginning a life-long dedication to Lehigh. He was treasurer of Delta Tau Delta and managed the men’s football and lacrosse teams throughout college, including in 1957 when the Engineers went 8–1 and won their first Lambert Cup. He and Roberta were generous supporters of Lehigh programs. Jim was a Trustee and was honored with the Lifetime Commitment to Lehigh Award in 2019. He was especially proud that two of his grandchildren, Sam and Matt Lawrence, followed him to Lehigh.

Jim met Roberta Hoveland on a blind date on Christmas vacation from Lehigh in 1958, and they were married for 66 years. Jim was a Tax Partner at Price Waterhouse from 1959 – 1994, first in New York, then Washington, D.C. In 1977 PW brought the Swenson family to Boston and their life in Wellesley began. After retirement, Jim spent 24 years as a major gifts officer for Lehigh. He was treasurer of the Wellesley Country Club and president and treasurer of Pilgrim Lutheran Church. The family spent many happy summers at Taconnet on Great Pond, in Belgrade Lakes, Maine. Jim loved shopping, beer, and ice cream.

A gentle man who could delight with a sly, understated wit, he is survived by Roberta; his children, Jimmy Swenson and his wife Debra Keates, Chrissie Lawrence and her husband John, and Katie Swenson; he was much beloved by his grandchildren Sam Lawrence and his wife Sarah, Matt Lawrence, Nicolas Swenson, Sophie Vernon, Charlie Lawrence, Lucie Swenson, Phoebe Lawrence, Olivia Vernon, and Bliss Vernon.

A funeral service will be held at St Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley on Saturday, November 28 at 11:30am, with a reception at the Wellesley Country Club immediately following. Keeping in the spirit of giving that was so dear to Jim’s heart, in lieu of flowers, please donate to the James B. Swenson 1959 Scholarship Fund at Lehigh University, or Newton Wellesley Hospital. For online guestbook gfoherty.com. Arrangements by George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, Wellesley.