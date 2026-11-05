Wellesley Rotary Club “Dinner on Us” Raffle—donate today for chances to win big

SPONSORED CONTENT: Your next dinner could be on the Wellesley Rotary Club—win up to $2,000 in gift cards to Wellesley restaurants!

The premise of Rotary’s 6th Annual “Dinner On Us” Raffle is simple. The Wellesley Rotary Club has purchased gift cards from your favorite Wellesley restaurants, and many restaurants donated gift card prizes. So now it’s your turn to step up donate for chances to WIN BIG!!!

Why enter the Raffle? In our own backyard, there are individuals and families facing the harsh reality of food insecurity, unsure of where their next meal will come from. It’s a challenge that touches lives right here in Wellesley, and it’s up to us to step forward and make a difference.

It’s a win-win. With your Dinner On Us donation, you’re doing more than entering a raffle—you’re feeding momentum. Winners enjoy gift cards to our favorite local restaurants, and proceeds power the Rotary Club of Wellesley’s service work: addressing food insecurity and advancing community projects that make Wellesley a healthier, more connected place to live. Your night out can be someone else’s helping hand.

Start planning your dinners out now—See all Wellesley’s restaurants here.