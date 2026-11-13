Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman to step down at end of term

To the editor:

I have had an extraordinary opportunity to spend the past fifteen years in service to our community. Three years on the Advisory Committee, three years working on Civil Discourse and Affordable Housing, and three terms—nine years—on the Select Board have been an exceptionally meaningful part of my life.

After thoughtful consideration, I have decided not to seek reelection to the Select Board when my current term concludes in March.

I have always viewed public service as both an opportunity and a responsibility: an opportunity to contribute, and a responsibility to approach the work with integrity, curiosity, and a willingness to consider perspectives different from my own. My guiding principle throughout has been that the interests of the community as a whole must come first. I have approached each decision with the understanding that it carries a responsibility to listen, deliberate carefully, challenge assumptions, and ultimately act in what I believe to be the best interests of the Town.

I am proud of what has been accomplished, what I have learned, and the many people with whom I have had the opportunity to share in this work. I also believe that this is an appropriate time to make room for new leadership, fresh perspectives, and the opportunity for others to bring their own experiences, ideas, and energy to the Select Board. The strength of an organization depends not only on the commitment of those who serve today, but also on its ability to evolve and cultivate the leadership that will carry its work forward.

I look forward to completing my current term with the same commitment and sense of responsibility that have guided my service over the past fifteen years.

Marjorie R. Freiman

Chair, Wellesley Select Board

Town Meeting Member, Precinct H