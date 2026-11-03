State Election Day is Nov. 3

Polling Locations for Nov. 3 State Election in Wellesley

The polls will be open on Election Day from 7 AM to 8 PM. Precincts A & C: Upham Elementary School, 35 Wynnewood Road Precinct B: Sprague Elementary School, 401 School Street Precincts D & E: Warren Building, 90 Washington Street Precincts F & G: Shipley Center, Dana Hall School, 142 Grove Street Precinct H: Tolles Parsons Center, Council on Aging, 500 Washington Street

To find your poll, go to the Find My Location webpage

See Map.

Ballot Information

To find what is on your ballot, go to the State Elections webpage. Our breakdown of questions 1, 3, 5, 7, 8 & 9 (via the BU Newsroom program)

The last day to register to vote for the State Election was Saturday Oct. 24

If you voted by mail, you can check your ballot status at the Track My Ballot webpage.

The last day to request a Vote by Mail ballot for the Nov. 3 election was Oct. 27.

The Accessible Electronic Voting System is available to voters who are unable to independently read, write or physically manipulate or mark paper ballots because of a disability.

Accessible Vote by Mail Ballots may be requested:

All ballots must be USPS postmarked by Nov. 3 OR received via the drop box or at the Town Clerk’s Office at Town Hall, no later than 8:00 PM on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2026 at 525 Washington St.

Vote by Mail ballots may NOT be dropped off at polling locations.

Ballots may be returned to the Payment and Elections Drop Box at Town Hall, 525 Washington St.

Voters who have received a Vote by Mail ballot may change their mind and vote in-person only if they have not returned their ballot. Only the first ballot submitted will be counted.

More election info on the town of Wellesley’s election page.

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