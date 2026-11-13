State Representative Alice Peisch thanks voters

To the editor,

Through The Swellesley Report, I would like to thank the voters of Wellesley for re-electing me to serve as your State Representative. I appreciate the confidence the voters have shown in me by giving me the opportunity to continue serving in this role. I do not take this responsibility lightly. I will continue to see that your voice is heard at the State House, and I encourage any constituents with questions or concerns about state government to contact my office directly, Alice.Peisch@mahouse.gov.

Very truly yours,

Alice Hanlon Peisch

Assistant Majority Leader

14th Norfolk District