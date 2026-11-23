Why no, it’s not a slow news week. Deborah and I are pleased to share that The Swellesley Report will be celebrated on Dec. 7 at Wellesley Night, the Charles River Regional Chamber’s annual event honoring local businesses, organizations, and movers/shakers.

According to the Chamber, “This year we’re celebrating Bob and Deb Brown, whose online news site, The Swellesley Report, enters its 21st year. For two decades they’ve delivered, as their slogan goes, ‘More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.’ But truly, it’s hard to imagine this community without them.”

The event is scheduled to take place on Dec. 7, from 5:30-7pm, at Captain Marden’s Seafoods at 279 Linden St. in Wellesley. Captain Marden’s was one of last year’s Wellesley Night honorees.

We’ve been informed that the event has sold out, but there’s a waiting list. We hope to see many of you there.

Registration: Members – $40, nonmembers – $50

Sponsorship opportunities are available; for details, contact lqelcock@charlesriverchamber.com.

A portion of the night’s proceeds will be donated to The Swellesley Report.