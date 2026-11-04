The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Unofficial state election results from Nov. 3: Wellesley votes with state except on Question 7 (homes on small lots)

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According to unofficial state election results released by Wellesley late on Nov. 3, the town voted largely in line with the state on candidates and ballot questions (as of late Tuesday), with the exception being Question 7, which focuses on allowing single-family homes to be built on relatively small lots where there is adequate infrastructure. Wellesley voters across all precincts rejected this idea, whereas the statewide vote was in favor of this bid to increase housing opportunities.

The unofficial results showed that 61% of Wellesley’s registered voters cast ballots. The count does not include provisional ballots and write-ins.

Wellesley election turnout

MeasureTotal
Registered voters19,708
Voters12,055
Turnout61%

Statewide races

OfficeCandidateVotes
U.S. SenateEdward J. Markey8,091
John Deaton3,244
Shiva Ayyadurai270
Joe Tache117
Governor and lieutenant governorHealey and Driscoll8,209
Minogue and Oliver3,451
James and Kittredge206
Attorney generalAndrea Joy Campbell8,234
Michael C. Walsh3,384
Secretary of stateWilliam Francis Galvin8,803
Anne R. Brensley2,792
TreasurerDeborah B. Goldberg7,907
Elizabeth Dionne3,521
AuditorDiana DiZoglio9,055
Al Ozonoff1,517

Congressional, state legislative and county races

OfficeCandidateVotes
U.S. House, 4th DistrictJake Auchincloss1,964
Thomas Stalcup567
U.S. House, 5th DistrictKatherine M. Clark6,892
Governor’s Council, 3rd DistrictMara Dolan8,498
State SenateCynthia Stone Creem8,634
State representativeAlice Hanlon Peisch9,016
Norfolk district attorneyDjuna Elizabeth Perkins8,114
Joseph Michael Pagliarulo2,038
Norfolk register of probateColleen Marie Brierley8,279
Norfolk county treasurerMichael G. Bellotti8,400
Norfolk county commissionerPeter Hugh Collins8,251

Note: Wellesley precincts E and F are in the 4th Congressional District; the other six precincts are in the 5th District.

Ballot questions

Percentages are calculated from Yes and No votes, excluding blanks.

QuestionYesYes %NoNo %
Question 19,82584.4%1,81315.6%
Question 26,33655.2%5,14444.8%
Question 34,87341.7%6,81358.3%
Question 46,94059.4%4,74940.6%
Question 55,15845.2%6,25754.8%
Question 66,51056.5%5,00543.5%
Question 74,89042.5%6,62257.5%
Question 83,82832.7%7,88767.3%
Question 99,87283.8%1,90616.2%

 

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