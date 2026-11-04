Unofficial state election results from Nov. 3: Wellesley votes with state except on Question 7 (homes on small lots)

According to unofficial state election results released by Wellesley late on Nov. 3, the town voted largely in line with the state on candidates and ballot questions (as of late Tuesday), with the exception being Question 7, which focuses on allowing single-family homes to be built on relatively small lots where there is adequate infrastructure. Wellesley voters across all precincts rejected this idea, whereas the statewide vote was in favor of this bid to increase housing opportunities.
The unofficial results showed that 61% of Wellesley’s registered voters cast ballots. The count does not include provisional ballots and write-ins.
Wellesley election turnout
|Measure
|Total
|Registered voters
|19,708
|Voters
|12,055
|Turnout
|61%
Statewide races
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|U.S. Senate
|Edward J. Markey
|8,091
|John Deaton
|3,244
|Shiva Ayyadurai
|270
|Joe Tache
|117
|Governor and lieutenant governor
|Healey and Driscoll
|8,209
|Minogue and Oliver
|3,451
|James and Kittredge
|206
|Attorney general
|Andrea Joy Campbell
|8,234
|Michael C. Walsh
|3,384
|Secretary of state
|William Francis Galvin
|8,803
|Anne R. Brensley
|2,792
|Treasurer
|Deborah B. Goldberg
|7,907
|Elizabeth Dionne
|3,521
|Auditor
|Diana DiZoglio
|9,055
|Al Ozonoff
|1,517
Congressional, state legislative and county races
|Office
|Candidate
|Votes
|U.S. House, 4th District
|Jake Auchincloss
|1,964
|Thomas Stalcup
|567
|U.S. House, 5th District
|Katherine M. Clark
|6,892
|Governor’s Council, 3rd District
|Mara Dolan
|8,498
|State Senate
|Cynthia Stone Creem
|8,634
|State representative
|Alice Hanlon Peisch
|9,016
|Norfolk district attorney
|Djuna Elizabeth Perkins
|8,114
|Joseph Michael Pagliarulo
|2,038
|Norfolk register of probate
|Colleen Marie Brierley
|8,279
|Norfolk county treasurer
|Michael G. Bellotti
|8,400
|Norfolk county commissioner
|Peter Hugh Collins
|8,251
Note: Wellesley precincts E and F are in the 4th Congressional District; the other six precincts are in the 5th District.
Ballot questions
Percentages are calculated from Yes and No votes, excluding blanks.
|Question
|Yes
|Yes %
|No
|No %
|Question 1
|9,825
|84.4%
|1,813
|15.6%
|Question 2
|6,336
|55.2%
|5,144
|44.8%
|Question 3
|4,873
|41.7%
|6,813
|58.3%
|Question 4
|6,940
|59.4%
|4,749
|40.6%
|Question 5
|5,158
|45.2%
|6,257
|54.8%
|Question 6
|6,510
|56.5%
|5,005
|43.5%
|Question 7
|4,890
|42.5%
|6,622
|57.5%
|Question 8
|3,828
|32.7%
|7,887
|67.3%
|Question 9
|9,872
|83.8%
|1,906
|16.2%