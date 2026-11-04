Unofficial state election results from Nov. 3: Wellesley votes with state except on Question 7 (homes on small lots)

According to unofficial state election results released by Wellesley late on Nov. 3, the town voted largely in line with the state on candidates and ballot questions (as of late Tuesday), with the exception being Question 7, which focuses on allowing single-family homes to be built on relatively small lots where there is adequate infrastructure. Wellesley voters across all precincts rejected this idea, whereas the statewide vote was in favor of this bid to increase housing opportunities.

The unofficial results showed that 61% of Wellesley’s registered voters cast ballots. The count does not include provisional ballots and write-ins.