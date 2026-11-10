Wellesley appears to be gaining ground in rat race

We reported in September that a rising rat problem in Wellesley had some early morning fitness buffs in Lower Falls unintentionally including rodent obstacle courses to their workouts. We’re happy to share that the town seems to be making progress on this matter.

One of those who “ratted” on the rodents told us last week: “It’s much, much better. Haven’t seen any rats for the past week!”

We’d visited the area in late summer where readers had said they were literally running into rats, and it truly was creepy and smelly (we kept vague about the exact location in our reporting so as not to harm area businesses).

Lenny Izzo, director of community and public health in Wellesley, said he was happy to hear our report from the field.

“It’s certainly not a quick fix, and most [of the credit] goes to the property owners who made the changes to their properties to treat, remove and deter the rats,” he said.

Izzo said efforts are underway in partnership with the Department of Public Works and others to address the rodent issue in Wellesley more broadly across town.

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