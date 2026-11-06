Wellesley Athletes of the Week: Soccer’s Kurt Marten & Alexa Hoff

Wellesley Athlete of the Week is made possible with sponsorship support from Deland, Gibson Insurance. The family-owned and operated business has carried on this Wellesley tradition for over 30 years.



Kurt Marten







Sport/position: Soccer (midfielder & captain)

When & how you got involved in soccer: My dad taught me to play when I was about 2 years old

What you love most about soccer: How it brings so many different people from different parts of the world together.

Pre-meet routine: Messing around in the locker room with the rest of the team, blasting music on the speakers and hosting my own concerts for everyone.

Top goal for this season: Make a deep playoff run and ultimately win the state chip.

Thoughts about this year’s team: We’ve been very solid this year. We have a great group of kids who all give 110% for every single person on the team, and if someone goes down I have complete confidence in whoever is stepping up into that role next.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: Scoring 19 goals and getting 13 assists this season.

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: When we were losing 4-0 to Needham and [assistant coach Dale Carr] gave the most inspirational speech ever during half time and we came back and the game ended 4-4.

Interests outside of soccer: Video games, hanging out with friends, listening to music, different social things.

What other sports do you participate in, if any? Basketball and Golf but i’m not good at all at golf.

Coach Chris Howard on Kurt Marten: “Kurt is a four-year Varsity player and the Raiders’ leading goal scorer, netting four goals against Walpole along the way. He is a fantastic player, leader, and student.”



Alexa Hoff





Sport/position: Soccer (midfielder & captain)

When & how you got involved in soccer: I started playing soccer when I was 5 to play with my friends around town!

What you love most about soccer: Celebrating with my team after we score!

Top goal for this season: I hope that we win the State Championship!

Thoughts about this year’s team: We have a really strong team this year, and I am so excited to continue the season going into playoffs. The team works so hard and has such positive energy that I think both contribute to our success.

An accomplishment that you’re especially proud of: I am so happy and proud that we finished #2 in the rankings, with everyone playing new positions and scoring goals to help us get there!

A funny or inspiring story related to your involvement with this team: Away games after a win are always so much fun. We listen to the same songs, and the energy is always so positive the whole way back.

Interests outside of soccer: I enjoy baking and cooking with my friends.

Coach Dave Wainwright on Alexa Hoff: “What a week for our senior captain and Fairfield University D1 commit, Alexa Hoff! Alexa found the back of the net twice this week, scoring one goal against Brookline and another against Arlington. And both were absolute rockets from long range! One of the most dynamic and prolific midfielders in our program, Alexa has been a difference-maker all season. Her ability to take on defenders, beat opponents off the dribble, and create opportunities is simply outstanding. But what makes Alexa so special goes beyond her individual talent. Her vision, creativity, and ability to elevate the players around her have played a tremendous role in our team’s success. A dynamic playmaker, an incredible competitor, and a leader on and off the field. Congratulations, Alexa! Keep making things happen!”



(Athletes of the Week are nominated by their coaches.)



Past Athlete of the Week profiles

