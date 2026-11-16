The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley business buzz: Monkee’s women’s clothing boutique headed to Linden Square; Forum to explore How to Fix Rte. 9; Cashmere Sale is back

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The latest Wellesley MA business news:

Monkee’s women’s clothing boutique headed to Linden Square

 
Monkee's Linden SquareMonkee’s of Wellesley is readying to open in Linden Square, in between Bluemercury and Hercules Dry Cleaners.

Monkee’s has more than 70 locations across the United States and touts its boutiques as prioritizing  “a personal shopping experience for women of every age, by offering women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories from quality designers.”

The shop got its start in North Carolina, and gets its name not from the old band, but from a term the founder’s mom used to use for her kids.
 

 

 

 

Transportation forum to address: How to Fix Rte. 9

 
How to make Rte. 9 better will be the topic at the center of the Charles River Regional Chamber’s annual Transportation Forum on Dec. 9, 9-11:30am at MassBay Community College at 50 Oakland St. in Wellesley on Dec. 9, 9-11:30am. Register online.

Featured panel:

  • Chris Dempsey, co-founder, Speck Dempsey
  • Srdj Nedeljkovic, transportation writer and advocate
  • Lizzy Weyant, Executive Director, Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC)

Municipal and state government panel:

  • Sheila Page, Transportation planner for Wellesley 
  • Jenn Martin, Transportation planner for Newton
  • Erin Chute, Brookline DPW Commissioner
  • Representative from MassDOT to be announced

 

 

The cat is out of the pink bag—The Cashmere Sale is back

 
SPONSORED CONTENT: Back for its 16th year, The Cashmere Sale is a Wellesley holiday-time tradition. Needham resident Heidi Wells has set up shop at the former Dover Saddlery at 595 Washington St. in Wellesley Square, adjacent to The Village Bank (meter parking in front, free parking in back).

Stop by for gorgeous sweaters, wraps and accessories, for women and men, at great prices.

SALE RUNS THROUGH: Tuesday, Dec. 22
HOURS: Monday-Saturday, 10am-5pm & Sunday, noon-4pm

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