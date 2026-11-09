Wellesley Choral Society to kick off season with ‘Music for Chorus and Brass’

The Wellesley Choral Society, under the direction of Edward Whalen, will present its first concert of the 2026-2027 season on Sunday, Nov. 22, at 2:00pm at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley. The theme of the concert is “Music for Chorus and Brass.”

The music performed will be works of Cruger, Purcell, Pachelbel, Pinkham, Whalen, and Gilbert and Sullivan. The Choral Society will be accompanied by a professional brass quartet.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is accessible and there is ample parking. Tickets may be purchased online or at the door: general admission $20, seniors and students $15, ages 12 and under are free. The Choral Society has donated a limited number of free tickets to the Wellesley Council on Aging at the Tolles Parsons Center, 500 Washington St.. Please call 781-235-3961 to see if tickets are still available.



