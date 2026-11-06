Wellesley co-stars on Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’

I have to acknowledge I’ve been blind to Netflix’s “Love is Blind” reality show (I mean “LIB”), during which couples develop relationships through a wall before meeting face to face. But when I heard that one of the cast members grew up in Wellesley, I was temporarily forced to take notice of the show, which wraps up with a reunion episode on Nov. 8.

One of this season’s contestants, Blake Carver, claims Wellesley as his hometown. Carver who attended private school, has worked a variety of jobs, including for a yacht chartering company.

Wellesley Square’s Lockheart restaurant also makes a cameo in episode 9, when a couple dines there as part of a family meeting.

No spoilers from me. Afraid I didn’t make it far enough for that.

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