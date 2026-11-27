To the editor,

On November 16, Wellesley Town Meeting approved Article 15, a citizens’ petition to fund air conditioning at Bates, Fiske, and Schofield elementary schools. To the 221 residents who signed the petition, and to everyone who spoke up for the health and safety of our children, teachers, and school staff, thank you.

A citizens’ petition gives residents a direct say in the questions our town takes up. At Town Meeting, our elected neighbors listen, deliberate, and decide how to act on behalf of us all. With Article 15, residents made Wellesley history by securing the town’s first appropriation through a citizens’ petition. We are grateful to the Town Meeting members who gave the proposal thoughtful consideration and committed $7.8 million in existing town funds without raising taxes or borrowing.

Air conditioning is standard in Wellesley’s town buildings and has been standard in its new schools since 2002. The school cooling project was initiated in 2018. Article 15 gave Town Meeting the opportunity to fund installation sooner, with work targeted for summer 2027 at Bates and Fiske and summer 2028 at Schofield. Town Meeting also called for the work at Wellesley Middle School to move forward as quickly as practicable and asked for a public update on all four schools next spring.

One of the most meaningful parts of this effort was how often people spoke up for someone else. Parents whose children already learn in cooled classrooms advocated for families across town. Residents without children in our schools wrote to their representatives. Teachers and school nurses helped all of us understand how excessive heat disrupts learning and teaching.

More than 80 Wellesley medical professionals signed a letter to the Board of Health urging action on excessive classroom heat. By bringing their expertise to the public discussion, they made clear that protecting children and school staff from that heat is a matter of public health.

Thank you to everyone who wrote to Town Meeting members, attended public meetings, spoke in support of the petition, and shared how the conditions in these schools have affected your families. Your voices helped shape what Wellesley did next. Town Meeting listened and acted, turning years of concern into a commitment to safer classrooms for our children and the people who teach and care for them.

With gratitude,

Kelly Norris, Lead Petitioner, Article 15

Leah Zambetti Ryan

Dr. Erin Syverson