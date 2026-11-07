Wellesley commuter rail warning: It’s a shuttle bus weekend

On Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, shuttle buses will replace commuter rail service on the MBTA Framingham/Worcester line through Wellesley as track work is conducted.

There will be multiple shuttle bus options available to and from both Back Bay and South Station:

Framingham to Wellesley Hills all stops, express to South Station

Wellesley Hills to South Station all stops, with an additional stop at Riverside

Framingham to Wellesley Hills all stops, express to Back Bay

Wellesley Hills to Back Bay all stops, with an additional stop at Riverside

There will be no shuttle service at Wellesley Farms and Lansdowne stops.

More: Wellesley has an MBTA Communities zoning taker on Laurel Avenue (March 2026)