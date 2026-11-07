Wellesley commuter rail warning: It’s a shuttle bus weekend

On Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, shuttle buses will replace commuter rail service on the MBTA Framingham/Worcester line through Wellesley as track work is conducted.
There will be multiple shuttle bus options available to and from both Back Bay and South Station:
- Framingham to Wellesley Hills all stops, express to South Station
- Wellesley Hills to South Station all stops, with an additional stop at Riverside
- Framingham to Wellesley Hills all stops, express to Back Bay
- Wellesley Hills to Back Bay all stops, with an additional stop at Riverside
There will be no shuttle service at Wellesley Farms and Lansdowne stops.
More: Wellesley has an MBTA Communities zoning taker on Laurel Avenue (March 2026)
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