The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley commuter rail warning: It’s a shuttle bus weekend

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On Saturday, November 7 and Sunday, November 8, shuttle buses will replace commuter rail service on the MBTA Framingham/Worcester line through Wellesley as track work is conducted.

There will be multiple shuttle bus options available to and from both Back Bay and South Station:

  • Framingham to Wellesley Hills all stops, express to South Station
  • Wellesley Hills to South Station all stops, with an additional stop at Riverside
  • Framingham to Wellesley Hills all stops, express to Back Bay
  • Wellesley Hills to Back Bay all stops, with an additional stop at Riverside

There will be no shuttle service at Wellesley Farms and Lansdowne stops. 

More: Wellesley has an MBTA Communities zoning taker on Laurel Avenue (March 2026)

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