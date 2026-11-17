The latest Wellesley MA education news:



Spelling Bee reminder



The Wellesley Education Foundation’s annual Spelling Bee is set for Nov. 18 at 7pm in the Wellesley High School cafeteria, and everyone is welcome to attend and cheer on the spellers.

The 37th event, Wellesley Education Foundation’s biggest fundraiser of the year, raises money to support enrichment programs for the Wellesley Public Schools.

The team names are fun, the costumes (including little bees) are fun, and the big gong is especially fun.

Three Wellesley Middle School teachers, the Spell-tics, won in 2025, with the word “ailurophile” setting this team apart from the other 38.





MassBay Open House

MassBay invited everyone interested in exploring what the community college has to offer to an Open House earlier this month. The event drew students interested in high-quality, low-cost programs leading to Certificate or Associate Degrees; starting out at MassBay and then transferring credits to a bachelor’s degree programs; or learning skills leading to a better job.







MassBay is now accepting applications for spring, summer, and fall 2027.



Prepped & Polished Leadership Lab for students grades 5 – 8



SPONSORED CONTENT: Join Alexis Avila, founder of Prepped & Polished, for Leadership Lab, a free, 1-hour, interactive program that helps students in grades 5-8 build character, confidence, and leadership skills.

Through engaging stories, real-life scenarios, and group activities, students explore integrity, decision-making, inclusion, and standing up for what’s right—even when it’s difficult. Students discover that leadership isn’t about being the loudest person or being in charge. It’s about the choices we make, how we treat others

Choose one of two session dates

Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2026, 4pm-5pm

Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2027, 1pm-2pm

LOCATION: Both sessions will be held at the Wellesley Free Library, Green Room (#102), 530 Washington St.

REGISTRATION for the Dec. 15 program opens Dec. 8, 4pm; Registration for the Jan. 13 program opens Jan. 6, 1pm. Register on the Wellesley Free Library events calendar.