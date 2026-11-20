To the editor:

The Wellesley Friendly Aid Association (WFA) wishes to thank the Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club (WHJWC) for the very generous grant towards our Holiday Gift Card Program. WFA provides $50 Roche Bros. gift cards to low-income residents in Wellesley in November each year so they can purchase groceries for Thanksgiving. Eligible households either live in family or senior/disabled units managed by the Wellesley Housing Authority (WHA), or other subsidized housing. Wellesley Food Pantry clients who live elsewhere in town are also eligible, as well as residents referred by local social workers. Last year, WFA distributed 334 gift cards to Wellesley households. Our thanks to Roche Bros. as well for donating $10 gift cards that are included in the gift card envelopes.

In addition, WHJWC members donated $10 gift cards to be given to households of four or more people. The remaining $10 gift cards are given to people in Wellesley with food insecurity who come to WFA for help.

Our other programs for low-income households include emergency financial aid, scholarships for children so they can attend camp or other summer enrichment programs, and social events for senior and disabled residents in WHA housing.

Our programs for residents regardless of income include Friendship Circle, which is a social group for senior women, and medical equipment loans.

We are so very grateful to the WHJWC and its members for their ongoing support of our Holiday Gift Card Program.

Katalin Brown

President, Wellesley Friendly Aid Association