Wellesley High boys’ soccer heads to D1 Final Four

The Wellesley High School boys’ soccer team, which had as many wins as ties during the regular season, has now won three straight playoff matches to advance to the Division 1 Final Four on Nov. 17 at 5pm in Lynn. There are no ties in postseason play.

The Raiders, the highest ranked team left in the tournament, face Arlington next.

On Sunday, Wellesley upset BC High on the road, with the team’s third straight shutout during the tournament. The combination of a Kurt Marten corner and a Liam Bazant strike put the Raiders up 1-0 with about 13 minutes left in the first half, and that margin held up. The seniors also connected for a goal in the previous game (see video).

Boys Soccer Final

Wellesley 1

BC High 0 MIAA State Tournament https://t.co/GOtu4JzZAq — Wellesley Raiders (@wellesleysports) November 15, 2026

The Wellesley High girls’ soccer team had a tremendous season, with a 16-3-1 record heading into the postseason. The Raiders knocked off their first two playoff opponents by a combined score of 10-0, but fell 2-1 at home to Braintree to end the season. Wellesley had defeated Braintree in October by a 1-0 score in regular season play.