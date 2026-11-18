The Wellesley High School boys’ soccer team topped Arlington 2-1 on Tuesday night in Lynn to earn a trip to the Division 1 state final match.

The #5 Raiders’s Kurt Marten tied the semi-final game at 1-1 on a penalty kick with about 9 minutes remaining in regulation time. After a scoreless overtime session, Wellesley won on penalty kicks.

Fittingly enough at Manning Field, Matthew Manning came off the bench for Wellesley to score the winning penalty kick and make a couple of clutch saves vs. #25 Arlington. Wellesley outscored Arlington 5-4 during the penalty kicks round.

Wellesley will play Catholic Memorial or Newton South, who faced off later on Tuesday night.

More to come on where and when the title game will be played.