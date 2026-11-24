With Wellesley High School girls and boys cross country runners competing at states and the boys’ soccer team’s D1 title game this past weekend, the fall sports season is almost over, but not quite—the varsity football team heads to Needham on Thanksgiving morning for that annual matchup, while senior WHS women take on Needham in the Powderpuff game at home.

The WHS football team has finished its season strong, with two wins in its last three games, and looks to keep that momentum going vs. the Rockets, which like the Raiders enter the game with a 2 and 8 record. The rivalry between these teams, the oldest among public high schools, dates back to 1882 and is even commemorated with a boulder located along Washington Street in Wellesley at Morton Field near the police station.

Tickets cost $15 and are available at the Wellesley High athletic office and at the game, to be played at Memorial Field in Needham.

The day before Thanksgiving, Wellesley and Needham High senior women face off in the annual flag football game, dubbed the Powderpuff. They play at Wellesley High’s field at 1pm.

We can use all the eyes & ears we can get. We welcome sports photos and info: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com