Here’s a pretty early heads up that a Wellesley High School team is set to compete on the 18th season of High School Quiz Show, GBH’s televised academic competition for Massachusetts high school students. WHS has been on the show numerous times before, and is one of 17 teams in the running for the title this season after qualifying earlier this month.

Season 18 will premiere on High School Quiz Show’s YouTube on Feb. 4, 2027, and air locally on GBH 2 starting on Feb. 6, 2027.

First up for WHS will be Boston College High, with the show airing on March 20.

2026 champion Buckingham, Browne & Nichols School returns to defend its title.

The 17 teams competing are:

Amherst Regional High School

Belchertown High School

Belmont High School

Boston College High School (Boston)

Boston Latin School

Brimmer and May School (Newton)

Brookline High School

Buckingham Browne & Nichols School (Cambridge)

Dexter Southfield School (Brookline)

Lexington High School

Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School

Mansfield High School

Natick High School

Somerville High School

Waltham High School

Wellesley High School

Weston High School

Question: How can you support Swellesley?

Answer: