Wellesley Holiday Happenings 2026-27

Our roundup of holiday activities taking place in and around Wellesley.

Don’t see your low-cost or free community-oriented holiday event here? Contact theswellesleyreport@gmail.com for inclusion.

Commonwealth Ballet presents selections from “The Nutcracker”

DATE/TIME: Saturday, November 7, 10:30am-11:15am

LOCATION: Wellesley Free Library, 530 Washington St.

DESCRIPTION: A reading of the classic tale “The Nutcracker” presented by the Commonwealth Ballet Company. Several ballet dancers from the Company will help bring certain parts of story to life in their elegant and colorful costumes as the story is read aloud. This is a wonderful opportunity for children to see and meet their favorite characters from the beloved holiday tale. The dancers will be available to answer questions and pose for photos with the children after the reading. Recommended for children ages 4-10.

Wellesley Marketplace

DATE: Saturday, November 21, 2026

TIME: 10am-4pm (9am for VIP ticket holders)

LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St.

TICKETS HERE

DESCRIPTION: A unique, one-day-only holiday market. Wellesley Marketplace is a beloved annual holiday market for those seeking unique gifts for family and friends. Shop some of the very best vendors to our corner of MetroWest Boston. Shop from local businesses and support the community in the process!

200+ local businesses

Large selection of jewelry, home goods, apparel, paper goods, food, and more

VIP early-entry to beat the crowds and receive a special gift with a reusable tote bag

Traditional holiday market raffle baskets

Food trucks to refuel and hydrate

100% of proceeds fund scholarships and grants supporting the local community

DATE: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026

TIME: 5K, 8am; Kids Fun Run, 8:45am. Register here now (these events may sell out)

LOCATION: 181 Linden St., Wellesley

DESCRIPTION: The Wellesley Turkey Trot returns to Linden St. on Thanksgiving morning with a 5K run, plus a fun run for kids 10 and under, all in support of good local causes. 5K race participants run a course from Linden Square that traverses through Wellesley Square and the Wellesley College campus before returning to Linden Square. Awards are given to individuals and teams, with special awards to the fastest Wellesley High students and alums.

Wellesley vs. Needham Football @ Needham

DATE: Thursday, November 26, 2026

TIME: 10am

LOCATION: Memorial Field, 609 Webster St., Needham, MA

DESCRIPTION: The Wellesley Raiders will travel across the border to face the Needham Rockets during the oldest football rivalry in the country.

Commonwealth Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker

DATE: performances Nov. 27 – Dec. 20

LOCATION: Eleanor Welch Casey Theater, Regis College, 235 Wellesley St, Weston, Mass.

TICKETS HERE

DESCRIPTION: Share the merriment of the holiday season as the accomplished dancers of Commonwealth Ballet and guest artists frolic, battle and dance through Clara’s holiday dream. Join the family party set before a magical tree and enjoy the laughter, magic, and wonder of this holiday classic accompanied by the beloved Tchaikovsky score.

A special sensory/family friendly performance will take place on Friday, Nov. 27, 1pm. This shorter performance features all of Act I, including the iconic dance of the Snowflakes, and includes some Act II divertissements. 1-hour run time.

Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Holiday Concert

DATE: Saturday, December 5, 2026

TIME: 2pm-4pm

LOCATION: MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley, Mass.

DESCRIPTION: Holiday favorites by Tchaikovsky, Anderson, and more. Plus the WSO’s traditional sing-along. Get Tickets

Metrowest Dance Academy presents “The Nutcracker: Clara’s Dream”

DATE/TIMES: Two performances, Saturday, December 5, at 1pm and 6pm

LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St.

DESCRIPTION: A beautiful family-friendly performance of this holiday classic performed by students of Metrowest Dance Academy. Journey with Clara from her dream of a battle between mice and soldiers and then through a Land of Snow and Sweets in this abridged holiday classic. Tickets here.

Allegra Commonwealth Singers presents “Together for the Holidays”

DATE/TIME/LOCATION: Saturday, Dec. 5, 3pm, St. Andrews Church, 3 Maple St., Framingham, MA

DATE/TIME/LOCATION: Sunday, Dec. 6, 3pm, Pilgrim Church, 25 S. Main St., Sherborn, MA

DESCRIPTION: Dip into the holiday season with Vivaldi’s Gloria, French carols, Hanukkah songs and moving works by Pfautsch, McCollin, Hassler and others. The concert finale includes a traditional audience sing-along, sure to get you into the spirit of warmth and friendship. Admission is Pay What You Wish, with suggested price of $30.

The Holiday Stroll and Scavenger Hunt is Wellesley Square’s most celebrated event, featuring 50 carolers, entertainers, the Town tree lighting ceremony, and much more.

DATE/TIME: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026

LOCATION: Wellesley Square

DESCRIPTION: The Holiday Stroll and Scavenger Hunt is Wellesley Square’s most celebrated event, featuring carolers, entertainers, the Town tree lighting ceremony, and much more. Free parking, fun traditional activities, and Scavenger Hunt.

DATE: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2026

TIME: 9:30am-noon. Details here.

LOCATION: Temple Beth Elohim, 10 Bethel Rd., Wellesley

DESCRIPTION: The 8th Annual TBE Dreidel Dash features the signature 5K race, Kiddie Dash, and Junior Dash kids races. Whether you are a seasoned runner, a casual walker, or just coming to cheer from the sidelines, this is a joyful, festive morning for the whole community. All proceeds benefit the TBE Youth Engagement Fund.

Wellesley Town Band Winter Concert

DATE/TIME: Sunday, December 6, 3pm

LOCATION: 50 Rice Street, Wellesley, MA 02481

COST: Free

DESCRIPTION: Seasonal songs to get you in the spirit. Classic band works and holiday favorites, conducted by Pam Choinski.

DATE: Sunday, December 6, 2026

TIME: 5pm-6pm

LOCATION: St. Andrews Episcopal Church, 79 Denton Rd., Wellesley

COST: Free and open to all. Handicapped accessible

DATE: Sunday, December 6, 7pm-9pm (entry to the venue begins at 6:30 pm.)

LOCATION: Houghton Chapel, Wellesley College

COST: Free

PARKING: Founders Lot and the Davis Parking Garage

DESCRIPTION: The Office of Religious and Spiritual Life and the Wellesley College Choral Music Program present an evening of candlelight, music, readings and carols. A long-standing Wellesley tradition, Christmas Vespers heralds the arrival of the holiday season in the beautiful setting of Houghton Chapel.

Arrais Ballet’s The Nutcracker

DATES: Dec. 11, 12, 13

LOCATION: Wellesley High School, Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium, 50 Rice St.

DESCRIPTION: Enjoy Arrais Ballet’s students performing the Arrais Ballet Nutcracker. Tickets here

Wreaths Across America

DATE: Saturday, December 19, 2026

TIME: 11am

LOCATION: Wellesley Village Church, 2 Central St.

DESCRIPTION: Join the Amos Mills-Lucy chapter of the DAR during the patriotic group’s annual Wreaths Across America event. Wreaths will be placed on 36 veterans’ graves in the church’s historic cemetery. The cemetery, along with the church building, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Please sponsor a wreath today to be placed on a Wellesley veteran’s grave.

MassHort Festival of Trees

EVENT: Massachusetts Horticultural Society‘s annual Festival of Trees

DATE: Nov. 5 -Dec. 28, 2026

LOCATION: 900 Washington St., Wellesley, MA

DESCRIPTION: Showcases dozens of decorated trees, the Snow Village, and a festive model railroad display.

COST: Adults in the $30 range. Other pricing options. Tickets here.

Don’t see your low-cost or free community-oriented holiday event here? Contact theswellesleyreport@gmail.com for inclusion.