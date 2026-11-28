The Wellesley Department of Public Works and Fire Department are asking for your assistance in clearing fire hydrants of snow in your neighborhood this winter season. There are over 1,400 hydrants in Wellesley and each one is potentially vital in the event of an emergency. Adopting is first come, first served, so get your hydrant before it’s gone!

Adopt a hydrant in 4 easy steps:

Visit the Wellesley Adopt a Hydrant map application. Pan and zoom to your neighborhood or search for an address using the search bar. In the search bar, start typing your address and matching results will begin to show. Click on the result that matches the address you’re looking for, and the map will zoom to your neighborhood. Click on any RED hydrant to begin the adoption process, the GREEN hydrants have already been adopted. Enter your information into the form and click Update. Changes may take up to 30 seconds to appear.

Please be careful and aware of roadway traffic and thank you for volunteering to keep our neighborhoods safe!

Wellesley town departments are welcome to advertise on The Swellesley Report to reach our fantastic audience