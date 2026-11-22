Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 23, 2026:

Town-wide Capital Planning Committee (Nov. 23, 4pm, town hall & online)

Finance a. Recap Cash Capital and Free Cash Funding Potential b. Draft 10-year Town-Wide Capital Plan – Staff Proposal Including Funding Methods and Potential Debt Exclusions c. Update on Select Board Capital Policy Discussions; Review Project Submittals a. Update on Immediate Priority Projects i. Update on Fire Department Feasibility Phase ii. Overview Presentation on Department of Public Works Masterplan phasing b. Review Project Submittals i. Members Questions ii. Maintenance Projects – Vote support for staff recommendations on Bates and Wellesley Middle School Roofing Projects; Review Draft Report of the Committee; Update on School Facilities Task Force and Long-Term Planning

Recreation Commission (Nov. 24, 6pm, online)

Morses Pond Project update; Operating Budget 2028; Annual Report

(Select Board, Nov. 24, 6:30pm, town hall & online)

Fire Department Lieutenant Promotion; Discuss Proposal to Amend Council on Aging Bylaw; Discuss and Vote: Amendment to Wellesley Park, LLC Development Agreement to Amend Appendix E to Authorize Demolition and Reconstruction of 140 Weston Road; Discuss FY26 Annual Report; Executive Session (not open to public): · M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(7), to comply with, or act under the authority of, G.L. c. 30A, § 22(f) and (g), to review and consider release of executive session minutes from July 21, 2026, August 17, 2026 (A, B & C), September 8, 2026 (A, B, C & D), September 15, 2026 (A, B, C & D), September 23, 2026 (A, B, C, D & E), September 29, 2026, October 6, 2026 (A and B), October 13, 2026, October 20, 2026 (A, B & C), October 27, 2026, November 3, 2026 · M.G.L. c. 30A, § 21(a)(7), to conduct strategy with respect to litigation regarding 40 Oakland Street