Wellesley MA town government meetings & events for week of Nov. 9, 2026: Special Town Meeting & more

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 9, 2026 (a number of boards will meet prior to Special Town Meeting for prep, but we have not listed these meetings):

Special Town Meeting (Nov. 9, 7pm, Wellesley High School)

The Select Board will convene the fall 2026 Special Town Meeting on November 9 at 7 p.m. in-person in the Wellesley High School auditorium.

Board of Health (Nov. 10, 6pm, online)

Chair, director, nurse supervisor reports.

Special Town Meeting (Nov. 10, 7pm, Wellesley High School)

The Select Board will convene the fall 2026 Special Town Meeting on November 9 at 7 p.m. in-person in the Wellesley High School auditorium.

The community is invited to attend a ceremony honoring all Veterans. The event will recognize retired military personnel and includes the Wellesley Police and Fire Department honor guards, members of American Legion Post 72, and a keynote address by U. S. Navy Veteran Dan O’Neill.

Zoning Board of Appeals (Nov. 12, 7:30pm, online)

ZBA 2026-55: First Citizens Bank and Trust Co., 26 Washington Street – continued from October 22, 2026