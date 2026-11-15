Wellesley MA town government meetings for week of Nov. 16, 2026: Town Meeting to wrap with school AC motions; 888 Worcester St. housing plan; Contract update from School Committee

A sampling of Wellesley, Mass., meetings and agenda items for the week of Nov. 16, 2026 (we have not listed pre-Town Meeting sessions held by some town bodies):

Special Town Meeting night #3 (Nov. 16, 7pm, Wellesley High)

Article 15 (school air conditioning, citizen petitiion), Article 16 (Wight Pond, citizen petition)

Board of Public Works (Nov. 16, 2:30pm, online)

Contract Award – Sodium Chloride (Road Salt); DPW Tax Impact Capital Budget Version 3; DPW Feasibility Study Update; FY2026 Annual Town Report Submittal; Drought Status Report & Rescind Declaration of State of Water Supply Conservation

Board of Health (Nov. 17, 9am, online)

Director, chair, nurse supervisor reports

School Committee (Nov. 17, 6pm, online)

Executive Session (not open to public): Under G.C. c.30A, §21(A), exemption #3 – Strategy with respect to collective bargaining with the Wellesley Educators Association Executive Session Minutes – 8/7/2026, 9/8/2026, 9/11/2026, 10/6/2026

Public session: Update on Collective Bargaining with WEA; 2027-2028 Program of Studies Presentation; October 1 Enrollment Report and Projections; Expansion of Elementary SKILLS Program

Select Board (Nov. 17, 6:30pm, town hall & online)

Citizen Leadership Academy Graduation Ceremony; Facilities Management Department FY28 Capital Presentation; Jumbo Capital – 888 Worcester Street Project Update; Discuss and Vote: Amendment to Wellesley Park, LLC Development Agreement to Amend Appendix E to Authorize Demolition and Reconstruction of 140 Weston Road; 2027 Annual Town Meeting – Open Warrant and Set Dates

Board of Library Trustees (Nov. 17, 7:15pm, Wellesley Free Library main branch)

Overview of Staffing, Programs, Projects, Buildings and Issues; Special Town Meeting Recap; FY28 Annual Action Plan Final; FY28 FMD Capital Plan for WFL; FY28 Capital Request Final; FY28 Operating Budget Draft

Natural Resources Commission (Nov. 17, 7:30pm, town hall)

Morses Pond Beach and Bathhouse Update ▪ Town Meeting Debrief: Wights Pond ▪ Rodenticide Bill support; Approve FY28 Budget

Community Preservation Committee (Nov. 18, 7:30pm, online)

Further presentation and discussion, and vote on the amended Wellesley Housing Authority application for its Comprehensive Security Upgrade project; Review and discussion regarding the CPC’s current financial plan; Discussion and updates of possible future or pending proposed projects from: Historical Commission, Housing Authority Affordable Housing – Town initiatives, Natural Resources Commission, Planning Board, Recreation Commission, North 40, Requests by non-municipal governmental persons.