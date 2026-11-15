Wellesley Marketplace is Saturday, Nov. 21st—don’t miss it!

SPONSORED CONTENT: Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is thrilled to celebrate the 48th anniversary of Wellesley Marketplace this year. Right before Thanksgiving weekend, 200+ vendors selling gourmet food, unique clothing, fine jewelry, beautiful decor and gifts will be gathered together to create a festive shopping experience like none other. Bring your family and friends to stroll through Wellesley High School with a drink and a snack and peruse the vendor stands for hosting gifts, holiday gifts and treats for yourself!

Every year we meet generations of shoppers from all around New England who return for the amazing shopping experience, the quality of products and the holiday feel of Wellesley Marketplace. This not to be missed event brings together family and friends while supporting small local businesses in the area.

Founded in 1944, Wellesley Hills Junior Women’s Club is a nonprofit whose mission is to make a positive difference where we live. Wellesley Marketplace is one of three fundraisers expertly coordinated by the WHJWC. All proceeds generated are used to provide scholarships for deserving local students, as well as grants for organizations and programs that provide education, enrichment, and essential services to our community.

Please join us for one of the Boston area’s favorite holiday shopping traditions! Bring your friends, embrace the holiday spirit, create lasting memories and enjoy a day of shopping, celebrating, and supporting local talent.

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DATE: Saturday, November 21st

LOCATION: Wellesley High School, 50 Rice St.

Shop small. Give big. Start the season with Marketplace.