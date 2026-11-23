Wellesley Postcomers women will celebrate the season with their annual holiday party to be held this year at Wellesley Country Club on Dec. 9.

Besides the beautifully decorated Kingsbury Room and the delicious luncheon, there will be a fundraising event for a charitable gift to the Wellesley Friendly Aid. Last year’s event enabled a generous donation for three local children to attend summer camp. Donations from many local businesses and gifts of handicrafts from members are recognized and appreciated.

Wellesley Postcomers was founded in 1963 as a Newcomers club, with many social activities, such as book groups, luncheons, trips, holiday parties, crafts, theater, and walking groups, encouraging a sense of community. It has nurtured friendships among its 70+ members.

It welcomes new members, residents of Wellesley and surrounding communities. Contact Membership Chair Marcia Welburn at 781-237-3767 for more information.

Wellesley Postcomers lunch at 110 Grill in Wayland, where Karen Boyce of Wellesley Friendly Aid spoke about food insecurity in the western suburbs.

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