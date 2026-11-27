Buyer/s Seller/s Property address Date of sale Sale price 67 T & Nectow, Ethan S 67 Old Colony Rd Dev LLC 67 Old Colony Rd 10/29/2026 $6,100,000 Ye, Kecheng & Wang, Zihan Johnson, Keith A & Johnson, Erin M 15 Wedgwood Rd 10/30/2026 $2,610,000 Natalie Ardeel T & Ardeel, Natalie 6 Intervale Road LLC 6 Intervale Rd 11/03/2026 $2,140,000 Gallardo, Carlos E C & Malagon, Itzel Ortega Atlx 2025-Rtl1 Trust & Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc Fsb 7 Garden Rd 11/03/2026 $1,750,000 Spiegel, Thomas & Streithorst, Allison Cristoforo Int & Cristoforo, Diana 12 Grantland Rd 11/04/2026 $1,500,000 Winn, Patrick Matthew & Mcnamara, Marie Dexter Road Rt & Sullivan, Mary C 7 Dexter Rd 11/02/2026 $1,300,000

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