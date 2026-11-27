|Buyer/s
|Seller/s
|Property address
|Date of sale
|Sale price
|67 T & Nectow, Ethan S
|67 Old Colony Rd Dev LLC
|67 Old Colony Rd
|10/29/2026
|$6,100,000
|Ye, Kecheng & Wang, Zihan
|Johnson, Keith A & Johnson, Erin M
|15 Wedgwood Rd
|10/30/2026
|$2,610,000
|Natalie Ardeel T & Ardeel, Natalie
|6 Intervale Road LLC
|6 Intervale Rd
|11/03/2026
|$2,140,000
|Gallardo, Carlos E C & Malagon, Itzel Ortega
|Atlx 2025-Rtl1 Trust & Wilmington Svgs Fund Soc Fsb
|7 Garden Rd
|11/03/2026
|$1,750,000
|Spiegel, Thomas & Streithorst, Allison
|Cristoforo Int & Cristoforo, Diana
|12 Grantland Rd
|11/04/2026
|$1,500,000
|Winn, Patrick Matthew & Mcnamara, Marie
|Dexter Road Rt & Sullivan, Mary C
|7 Dexter Rd
|11/02/2026
|$1,300,000
The attached report is republished with permission from The Warren Group LLC.
Reader contributions help The Swellesley Report license this data.
Note: All of the information shown in this post is also publicly accessible via the Norfolk County Registry of Deeds.