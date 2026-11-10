Wellesley Select Board signals support for exploring Medicare petition with state

The Wellesley Select Board agreed in principle at its Nov. 3 meeting to consider filing for a Home Rule Petition that would give the town the option to transition Medicare-eligible retirees and their spouses from traditional group health insurance to an individual Medicare marketplace. While the board agreed to continue moving in this direction, a decision on whether to actually bring it to Town Meeting has yet to be made.

The following is written by David Kornwitz, who spoke at the Nov. 3 meeting on this matter in a personal capacity, not as a representative of the Wellesley Retirement Board, of which he is chair.

(See Wellesley Media recording, about 17 minutes in, for full discussion.)

A proposal that the town file for a Home Rule Petition that would give Wellesley the option to transition Medicare-eligible retirees and their spouses from traditional group health insurance to an individual Medicare marketplace represents a potentially transformative approach to addressing the rising cost of retiree health care while maintaining or improving benefits and generating substantial savings for both retirees and taxpayers.

The initiative builds upon H.1399, An Act Relative to an Individual Medicare Marketplace Option, which received a favorable report from the Massachusetts Legislature’s Joint Committee on Health Care Financing earlier this year but did not advance to a floor vote before the legislative session ended.

A strengthened successor bill is being prepared for the next state legislative session with the assistance of its sponsor, Assistant Majority Leader Alice Peisch, and David Kornwitz, Chair of the Wellesley Retirement Board. Wellesley’s Home Rule Petition would provide an alternative path should statewide legislation fail to advance.

Why an Individual Medicare Marketplace?

Today, Wellesley provides Medicare benefits through the West Suburban Health Group (WSHG), a consortium of municipalities offering group health insurance coverage.

Under the proposed marketplace approach, retirees and their spouses would instead select from a broad range of individually available Medicare Supplement and Medicare Advantage plans, with prescription drug coverage, based on their own health care needs and preferences.

Rather than subsidizing group insurance premiums, the Town would provide each eligible retiree and spouse with an individually funded tax-free Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA) to help pay insurance premiums and eligible out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Preliminary estimates suggest that retirees could save approximately $1,000 to $2,500 annually per person, or potentially $2,000 to $5,000 for a retired couple.

For Wellesley taxpayers, the potential savings could be even more significant. A reduction of just 1% to 1.5% annually in the projected growth rate of retiree health care costs could reduce the Town’s long-term Other Post-Employment Benefits (OPEB) liability by approximately $24 million to $35 million.

Given Wellesley’s already strong OPEB funding position, such a reduction could bring the system to full funding, potentially eliminating the Town’s annual $2.5 million supplemental OPEB contribution. Full funding could also permit the Town to begin paying retiree health insurance premiums from its OPEB Trust, providing approximately $1 million in additional annual budgetary relief. Combined with other potential savings and the prudent use of available trust assets, total annual budgetary savings for Wellesley could approach $5 million, subject to further financial and actuarial analysis.

This represents an extraordinary opportunity to improve retiree benefits while substantially reducing municipal expenditures and strengthening Wellesley’s long-term financial position.

Strong Retiree Protections

Importantly, the proposed legislation contains extensive protections designed to ensure that municipalities cannot simply shift health care costs to retirees.

Before implementing a marketplace, a municipality would be required to obtain an independent analysis demonstrating that the proposed program provides coverage that is at least comparable to existing benefits and is expected to offer an overall financial advantage to retirees.

Additional protections include annual adjustments to HRA funding designed to preserve purchasing power, access to unbiased individual Medicare counseling, continued coverage options for retirees and their spouses, and the ability to change insurance plans as health care needs evolve.

Retirees would also retain access to their unused HRA balances, subject to reasonable rollover provisions.

These safeguards are fundamental to the proposal: implementation would be permitted only after the required independent analysis and retiree protections are satisfied.

What Happens Next?

Wellesley would work with the West Suburban Health Group to obtain the information necessary for a comprehensive financial and benefit analysis of the marketplace option. The analysis would examine potential savings and benefit implications for participating municipalities and their retirees.

A presentation to the WSHG Steering Committee is also being pursued, potentially beginning with preliminary premium comparisons while more comprehensive data are assembled.

Importantly, the Select Board’s support does not constitute approval to implement the marketplace. A Home Rule Petition would be subject to Town Meeting approval and subsequent action by the Massachusetts Legislature, with union participation and any required collective bargaining or approvals. Actual implementation would also depend on satisfying the legislation’s extensive conditions precedent and retiree protections.

But the board’s agreement in principle to consider filing for a Home Rule Petition and to continue moving in that direction represents an important first step toward giving Wellesley the ability to evaluate an alternative that could simultaneously improve retiree health care affordability, reduce municipal expenditures, and strengthen the Town’s long-term financial position.

The fundamental question is straightforward: If a municipality can demonstrate that retirees and taxpayers would both benefit, with strong safeguards in place, why shouldn’t it have the option to proceed?