Wellesley Special Town Meeting night #1: Comprehensive Plan comeback; Union contracts funded; More LEDs; Bylaw cleanup begins

Seven months after the Wellesley Planning Board’s request to fund a Comprehensive Plan was voted down at Annual Town Meeting, the board’s new ask for a less expensive study secured approval at Special Town Meeting on Monday, Nov. 9. (See Wellesley Media’s recording of the roughly 3-hour meeting for all the action and read the Advisory Committee’s report on warrant articles and motions.)

That vote (110-57-1) by the town’s elected legislative body ended the first session of Special Town Meeting, which continues on Tuesday, Nov. 10 at Wellesley High School with discussion and voting on motions under Article 14 and 15, both related to funding air conditioning at several Wellesley schools. Article 16, which could eventually lead to the town’s purchase of Wight Pond (located near the Wellesley Farms train station), will be taken up either on Tuesday, if there is time, or the following Monday.

The Comprehensive Plan presentation and discussion took up about the last 40 minutes of Special Town Meeting night #1, with newish Planning Director Rob Watchilla introducing the motion under Article 11. No doubt one reason this attempt to secure funding proved more successful than one in the spring is that Wellesley now has a planning director, which it did not in April.

Wellesley town government has hired numerous consulting firms to conduct plans and studies in recent years, focused on everything from affordable housing to equity. The Comprehensive Plan is one of the big ones: As Watchilla laid out, it would serve as a guiding document for the community’s vision on land use, economic development, and more.

The state requires municipalities to have such plans, and while Wellesley already does, a lot has changed in the world of zoning and more since the even broader Unified Plan debuted in 2019 as a combination of a Comprehensive Plan and a Town-wide Strategic Plan. Watchilla strived to distinguish between what he referred to as a Unified Plan’s broad policy recommendations and a Comprehensive Plan’s attention to the “built environment.” The new Comprehensive Plan, he said, would have a particular focus on neighborhoods, involve significant community outreach, and explore properties of potential development interest, both privately and publicly owned.

The goal is to have a request for proposals out at the start of the year, and a consultant hired by spring. A steering committee would be formed to help guide the direction of the Comprehensive Plan process.

Following Watchilla’s presentation, Town Meeting members commented and asked questions. Members sought assurances that new and emerging state zoning changes would be incorporated into planning, and that attention to sustainability would be included.

One theme that emerged was whether the town might be able to contain what it pays a consultant by doing more of the upfront work itself, and employing artificial intelligence technology that some said the consultants were going to use anyway (one Town Meeting member said she sent planning leaders a benchmark study using Claude AI, and another offered to send a plan using AI for a lot less than a consultant would charge).

Watchilla said one reason that the Planning Board was asking for $350k rather than $400k this time around is that it does in fact plan to bring more of the work in-house. Planning Board Chair Marc Charney said he’s bullish on the town using AI in the future to improve efficiencies, but said the Planning Department isn’t quite there yet in terms of being able to employ AI in the same way a consulting firm might be.

After asked by one Town Meeting member about whether the Select Board and Planning Board have a common vision for what the Comprehensive Plan would look like, Charney said the Select Board is on board with Planning. Though Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman followed that by stating the Select Board has not been approached nor had any discussion with the Planning Board about this project.

All but three of 14 motions voted on—a couple lumped into a consent agenda—were handled by voice vote, indicting they were mostly no-doubters (see voting scorecard for more details).

The early portion of Special Town Meeting featured human resources-related articles from various boards, with motions generally designed to ensure people were getting paid what they deserved now or that employees would in the future.

Under Article 3, Executive Director Meghan Jop summarized a slew of negotiated union contracts based on numbers affordable to the town and comparable in the area. Town Meeting’s job was to vote on funding the first year of contracts. The town has settled with seven of nine unions, with Department of Public Works ones remaining. (Meanwhile, members of the Wellesley Educators Association gathered outside of the high school as Town Meeting members streamed in to highlight their bargaining priorities in negotiating with the School Committee.)

Other highlights:

$325k approved for a second-floor LED project at Wellesley Free Library ‘s main branch

‘s main branch Under Article 7, Town Meeting approved bylaw changes related to public meetings. These proposed changes came courtesy of the Bylaw Review Committee, formed over the summer to undertake a comprehensive review of town bylaws, and can be expected to keep Town Meeting busy in future sessions with more updates in an effort to ensure bylaws are “current, clear, internally consistent, enforceable, and consistent with applicable law.”

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