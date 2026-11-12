Wellesley Special Town Meeting night #2: All about school AC—and there’s more to come

Wellesley Special Town Meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10 devoted three hours to presentations, discussion, and voting on motions about getting air conditioning into older schools, and the legislative body is slated to return for more on this topic on Monday, Nov. 16.

Town Meeting on Monday approved two motions under Article 14 sponsored by the School Committee about air conditioning, and heard a presentation on a citizen petition (Article 15) seeking to speed up the funding and installation process, though the session ended before discussion and voting could take place on Article 15’s motions. Article 15 aims to get approval for design and construction funding, whereas Article 14 focuses on design funding only.

School leaders started raising questions about AC options for its older schools as far back as 2018, in the name of health, learning, and equity, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted momentum. Over the past couple of years, school air conditioning has been a hot topic at Wellesley Town Meetings, including in 2024, when a discussion about funding Wellesley Square turned into a broader debate over the town’s priorities, including that of children’s health in schools. Town Meeting approved feasibility funding in 2025.

After piloting different AC options in 2025, and weighing cost and energy efficiency, the schools have been pursuing a plan to install window units, which require significant electrical investments. The schools would follow the town’s traditional feasibility/design/construction protocol, though have been open to condensing the design phase. The schools’ equipment approach has disappointed some of the town’s more vocal sustainability advocates, who had hoped to see more modern cooling technologies rolled out. Different options for AC installation come with different financing possibilities as well, with concerns raised about using free cash via Town Meeting for some installations, but requiring debt exclusions (temporary tax increases) that voters may or may not buy into for other installations.

You can watch all of the action via Wellesley Media’s recording of the Nov. 10 session.

School Committee Chair Niki Ofenloch introduced both motions under Article 14, starting with motion 1, which sought appropriation of $1,423,400 to design AC installation at Bates, Fiske, and Schofield Elementary Schools and as well as for Wellesley Middle School. Wellesley’s newer schools all have AC, with the latest and greatest at the new Hardy and Hunnewell Elementary Schools.

Article 14, Motions 1 & 2

Ofenloch addressed common questions that have come up during school AC discussions, including about shifting classes to cooler schools and using temporary gear. She was followed by Facilities Management Department head Joe McDonough, and Permanent Building Committee Chair Michael Tauer in explaining the proposed approach and providing further context. McDonough described an estimated $16.8m project that would likely bring AC to Bates, Fiske and Schofield by 2029, and the middle school in the following year. The median tax bill could take a hit between $389 and $449 during a five-year stretch to pay off a debt exclusion, McDonough said.





During the discussion and questions period that followed the presentations, some of the town’s leading voices on sustainability issues raised concerns about the impact of window units on energy usage and air quality. One encouraged the Health Department to get involved in monitoring. Another, Phyllis Theermann of Sustainable Wellesley, said she’d support the project for the sake of students and staff, but urged the town to do better on making decisions to reduce emissions, particularly in municipal buildings. “This just underlines the reason that we’re in this [situation] is because it’s a warming climate and we need to do better for our children,” she said.

Another question had to do with the lifespan of the units (10 years, though electrical work would last longer).

Town Meeting members also wondered why this project might be subject to debt exclusion (a temporary tax hike) rather than others on the town’s capital plan. Executive Director Meghan Jop said it really depends on the size of the project, and once you get over $5m or $6m, you’re probably looking at a debt exclusion. One Town Meeting member said she had a sense from speaking to neighbors without kids in the school system, that there’s not a high appetite for supporting such spending.

Town Meeting supported the motion by a 182-3-1 vote.

It was then on to Motion 2 from the School Committee, which sought an additional $170,200 in funding to accelerate design at Bates and Fiske, with the goal of project completion during next summer assuming construction funding gets approved at Annual Town Meeting in the spring. Including Schofield as part of this was deemed undoable because of technical challenges that would put installation there on a longer schedule. The option under Motion 2, Ofenloch said, “allows Town Meeting the opportunity to weigh the costs and benefits of acceleration without jeopardizing the full project.”

The main benefit would be bringing AC to two schools two years ahead of schedule, and completing the project without relying on a debt exclusion (the plan looks to be using inside the levy borrowing and free cash).

One Town Meeting member sought assurance that if needed, construction could be accelerated to get the project done in time, and yes, it seems money could be thrown at such a problem if it arose. Another asked about what other projects could be negatively affected if the Facilities Management Department needs to turn its attention to an accelerated school AC design project, and FMD’s McDonough said War Memorial and Sprague Clocktower rehabs would need to be given some thought.

McDonough was also asked about the difference in timing on getting construction bids, and he spoke to the benefits of having months rather than weeks to review what comes in when the town follows its usual process of getting funds approved for Permanent Building Committee projects in the fall and putting out a contract shortly afterwards.

Voting on 14.2 was closer than on 14.1, but the motion still passed easily by a 163/19/1 count.



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Article 15: The motions begin…



The citizen petition on school air conditioning acceleration, Article 15, was up next, and lead proponent Kelly Norris began by emphasizing the importance of community members getting their voices heard. She also stressed that motions for AC design and construction at Bates and Fiske (Motion 1, $4.4m request) and Schofield (Motion 2, $3.4m request) would be for projects managed by the School Committee and Wellesley’s Permanent Building Committee—they wouldn’t be private sector projects and wouldn’t rely on a debt exclusions. During her presentation, Norris pointed to the town’s strong reserves.

“Some have asked whether this follows the usual process: Our responsibility includes listening to the community and considering how plans can adapt…,” she said, and later cited examples of actions by other communities.

Norris presented in partnership with Dr. Erin Syverson, a pediatrician who made the medical case for installing AC sooner than later, and Leah Zambetti Ryan, a construction industry professional, who spoke to the proposed project’s scope and accelerated timeline, as well as the potential for avoiding construction cost escalation.

Following the proponents’ presentation, the School Committee’s Ofenloch shared a statement in which she thanked the petitioners, emphasized AC being a high priority, and acknowledged that projects in town can take longer than people might expect even when they don’t seem that complex. She went on to restate the School Committee’s case for waiting on construction funding requests until after design work is done, but still allowing for construction to happen next summer at Bates and Fiske. Ofenloch also expressed confidence that the town will support funding AC at Schofield and the Middle School even if debt exclusions are needed.

Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman then spoke on behalf of the board, voicing support for the School Committee’s approach and the town’s traditional process of funding feasibility, then design, and then construction. Town Executive Director Jop and FMD Director McDonough backed her up, speaking to Wellesley’s proven risk management practices. Freiman noted that Town Meeting has never authorized an appropriation of town funds through a citizen petition.

We’ll see whether that changes on Monday night…



Article 16: Wight Pond



In addition to Article 15 and its motions on the agenda for Monday’s session, there is also the matter of Article 16, a citizen petition regarding a funding request that could lead down the road to the town buying Wight Pond. We understand the motion under this article will be handled first on Monday, and that there will be a bit of a surprise in store…



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