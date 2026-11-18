Wellesley Special Town Meeting dissolved on Monday, Nov. 16 after a resounding victory for those who supported a citizen petition (Article 15) designed to accelerate air conditioning installation at the Wellesley Public Schools district’s oldest buildings in the name of equity, health, and learning. The proponent’s presentation, and responses from representatives of several town bodies and departments that favored taking a more traditional project funding approach, were shared at the end of night #2. So when Special Town Meeting picked up Article 15 on Nov. 16, the moderator went straight to Town Meeting members and residents who wished to comment or ask questions.

But first, Moderator Mark Kaplan and Special Town Meeting jumped ahead to Article 16, another citizen petition, to ensure the rest of the session would be cleared for Article 15. Article 16’s proponent had sought funding for legal, title, appraisal, surveying and other work that could eventually lead to Wight Pond (located near the Wellesley Farms train station) becoming town property. See a summary of that presentation and outcome below.

(See Wellesley Media recording for all the action.)

Article 15: Citizen petition on school air conditioning



WPS leaders started raising questions about air conditioning options for the district’s older schools as far back as 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic halted momentum. Over the past couple of years, school air conditioning has been a hot topic at Wellesley Town Meetings, including in 2024, when a discussion about funding Wellesley Square upgrades turned into a broader debate over the town’s priorities, including that of children’s health in schools. Town Meeting approved feasibility funding in 2025, and Special Town Meeting last week approved Article 14 Motions 1 and 2 regarding design funding for Bates, Fiske, and Schofield Elementary Schools as well as the Middle School, plus additional funding to try to move up installation at Bates and Fiske to summer 2027.

The motions under Article 15, proposed by Town Meeting member Kelly Norris with support from other residents who signed a petition and/or delivered presentations with her, were crafted to accelerate installation by getting construction funds for three elementary schools approved at Special Town Meeting rather than Annual Town Meeting in the spring or later. Newer schools, such as Hardy and Hunnewell, have the latest and greatest heating and cooling systems.

Motion 1, seeking $4.4m in funding from free cash with the aim of getting AC installed at Bates and Fiske next summer, passed by a count of 139-31-1 following about an hour of discussion and questions. Motion 2, seeking $3.4m from free cash with the aim of installing AC at the more complicated Schofield Elementary School in summer 2028, passed by a total of 163-5-1. Motion 3, proposing a non-binding statement of the town’s objectives for air conditioning and to request a progress report from the School Committee, Permanent Building Committee, and Select Board, was approved by voice vote. Some in support of the Article 15 motions wore yellow ribbons in a show of solidarity.

Comments from the floor by both Town Meeting members and other residents were largely in support of the motions, and addressed issues such as risks associated with approving the funding, or not, as well as some broader messaging about doing your part to fight climate change. Commenters on motions under Article 15—as well as Article 14 before it—were limited to two minutes apiece, rather than the usual three minutes, to help allow more voices to be heard (though many speakers struggled to squeeze their points into two minutes).

Many speakers identified themselves as parents of young children, specifying their kids’ current or former schools, and some speakers highlighted their medical, PTO, or financial credentials. About two dozen people spoke about Motion 1, including town officials who were asked to answer questions. Discourse at the session was largely civil, though a few comments and questions did arise regarding Town Meeting guidelines and conduct, including as it related to kids being at the high school entrance soliciting support for school AC.

Among those in favor of Motion 1 was Leda Eizenberg, a former School Committee member and current teacher. She spoke to the risks of waiting to fund school air conditioning construction funds vs. the risks of not following the town’s usual project funding protocols. Eizenberg said she’s picked up her son twice from school on hot days when he was having a seizure and had to be hospitalized, and while diagnosing the cause of seizures isn’t straightforward, heat can be a factor. “I think this is an emergency, it was an emergency for my family and I don’t want it to be an emergency for other families,” she said.

Resident and parent Justin Butler also spoke passionately about the effects overheating can have on health, referring to his young daughter’s asthma as she heads to Fiske next year. “A top trigger for asthma is excessive temperatures. What will they do for my little girl as she lies wheezing in the dark, on the floor in the ovenlike heat of her classroom in Wellesley, Massachusetts of all places?” he asked.

Town Meeting member Mary Prosnitz rose to state she was voting “no” on Motion 1, and cited the importance of town governance protocols when it comes to financing capital projects. “To me, Article 15 is an unusual, if not radical, proposal that yields only a modest time gain for the project, and it offers no guarantee for a successful and timely completion,” she said. Prosnitz also encouraged fellow Town Meeting members to consider hosting precinct gatherings, as she has done, to discuss and clarify articles ahead of Town Meeting sessions.

Town Meeting member Tamara Sielecki, who voted “no” on Motion 1, said at the mic that she was torn on the issue. Sielecki said she wasn’t necessarily against using free cash to pay for school AC, but did want to make a point that the town will still need to come up with funds for other big projects, including treatment of water for PFAS (aka, forever chemicals) contamination.

After the voting on Motion 1 concluded, Article 15 lead proponent Norris presented on Motion 2, focused on Schofield AC construction funding.

“Air conditioning as you’ve heard is standard in town buildings and has been standard in Wellesley’s new school buildings since 2002,” Norris stated. “Schofield’s children and staff deserve the same protection from excessive heat: 338 children and staff stand to benefit…” Motion 2 would give the town’s Permanent Building Committee “purchasing flexibility when they’re ready, without skipping required steps, approvals or safeguards.” As was the case with Motion 1, Norris was joined in presenting with Dr. Erin Syverson, a pediatrician, and Leah Zambetti Ryan, a senior construction manager who said Motion 2 would allow the town’s project team “to be ready when the time comes” on Schofield.

One twist came shortly after the presentation when Select Board Chair Marjorie Freiman revealed that the Select Board now supported Motion 2 (in October, the Board voted 3-2 against supporting both Motions 1 and 2). “The Select Board recognizes the strong support to move forward quickly,” she said. School Committee Chair Niki Ofenloch immediately followed by saying the Select Board offered its support for 15.2 in exchange for delaying the middle school roof repairs and Bates parking lot repairs by a year, and that the School Committee agreed in an effort to allow the elementary schools to be treated equally on project funding. The move did raise some questions from the floor about this process in light of previous capital planning discussions, but Town Meeting members had relatively few comments and questions beyond that.

A handful of residents and parents who are not Town Meeting members (yet?) rounded out the evening with pleas for the town’s legislative body to vote in favor of Motion 2, as it did.



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Article 16: Wight Pond





Near the start of session three of Special Town Meeting, Moderator Kaplan said: “I actually have some good news to report. And that is that an agreement has been reached since our last session on how to dispose of Article 16, which deals with Wight Pond…” He added that after a couple of presentations, the motion would be withdrawn.

Michael Tobin, who brought the citizen petition to Special Town Meeting on behalf of the Wellesley Conservation Land Trust, readied to share background on Wight Pond. This included funding approved at 2025 Annual Town Meeting to use Community Preservation Act funds for a Wellesley Natural Resources Commission-led ecological and structural assessment of the property that determined Wight Pond as being “unremarkable” in a good way (no major environmental red flags).

But Tobin started with news that the town’s Natural Resources Commission had agreed to take the lead on this initiative, including the legal work that was the focus of the motion under Article 16. It turns out that the second night of Special Town Meeting went especially late for those involved in this effort.

Tobin said the pond has been protected since 1953, when a neighborhood trust was formed to prevent development of the 5.5-acre area. But the trust’s status became murky over the years, he said, even as the town has come to recognize the open space as a strategic natural resource for the town as part of its stormwater management efforts.

“Town counsel and other attorneys have raised questions about whether the trust itself still legally exists,” Tobin said, citing possible issues related to the required trust renewal process. “That uncertainty affects who is responsible for the property and ultimately, who has the legal ability to transfer it…”

Tobin stressed that we’re still early in what he described as a “very deliberate, staged process” that could still involve land court, more Town Meeting sessions, and more legal work.

NRC Chair Steve Park followed with “The NRC believes that the most recent version of the motion left a more narrow task of resolving questions regarding the legal status of the trust. As a result, the NRC is now in a position to leverage existing town resources and work with town counsel to accomplish the goal in a more streamlined manner.” The hope is to establish a “factual legal foundation” on which to base next steps, he said.



Hearing Special Town Meeting loud & clear thanks to Gig Babson gift



Thanks to a generous gift by Town Meeting member Gig Babson, the Wellesley High School auditorium named in honor of her public service to the town over the years (Katherine L. Babson Jr. Auditorium), is now equipped with Auracast Assisted Listening Devices.

According to a memo shared by Town Clerk KC Kato, Babson saw implementation of the devices “as an opportunity to thank the community by providing a system for those who are challenged by the acoustics in the auditorium.”

After early testing, the system was made available to those who needed it at the Nov. 16 session.

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