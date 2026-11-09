Wellesley Special Town Meeting set to start on Nov. 9, with HR matters, school AC & Comprehensive Plan funding on the agenda

Special Town Meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9 at Wellesley High School, and Wellesley’s elected legislative body will be discussing and voting on motions under a 16-article warrant.

Town Meeting is expected to continue on Tuesday, Nov. 10, and if needed, on Monday, Nov. 16, though the moderator has said recently that he’s hopeful the meeting will be contained to two sessions. No motions are expected under some articles, and some motions deemed as uncontroversial will be lumped into a consent agenda on which Town Meeting can vote them all at once for efficiency’s sake.

The articles are laid out in the town warrant, though we suggest going straight to the Advisory Committee’s report, which includes clearer explanations, as well as recommendations regarding the motions under the articles that Town Meeting members will discuss and vote on. The Advisory Committee is an appointed body that vets articles and motions ahead of Town Meetings.

Articles in this session cover assorted job classification and salary range changes, a proposed LED project at the main library, and a request for $350k to fund a Comprehensive Plan that would succeed the 2019 Unified Plan, now considered outdated. A larger funding request for a Comprehensive Plan got voted down in the spring, in part because there was no planning director in place at the time.

Most of the articles for Special Town Meeting have been put forth by town bodies, such as the School Committee and Select Board, though two were submitted by citizens. One (Article 15) aims to speed up air conditioning design and installation at several schools, while the other (Article 16) could pave the way for the town to buy Wight Pond, located at 25 Hundreds Rd. near the Wellesley Farms train station. Article 15, along with the School Committee’s Article 14 also focused on school air conditioning, have been the subject of much discussion leading up to Special Town Meeting, and that’s expected to continue at Special Town Meeting.

The five motions under Articles 14 & 15, about school AC, are being discussed on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Speaking of the schools, the Wellesley Educators Association has called on its members to wear red and head to the high school before Special Town Meeting starts to hand out flyers letting the community know about its bargaining priorities and an upcoming community forum. The School Committee is sharing collective bargaining updates on a website last refreshed in early September. The educators’ three-year contract expired over the summer.

The town, meanwhile, has been working through agreements with its unions, most recently the library staff and supervisor groups (discussed during a brief Nov. 6 Select Board meeting, seen here on Wellesley Media). The town has already come to agreements with other groups, such as police and fire.

The public is invited to attend Special Town Meeting, but only elected Town Meeting members can vote on motions.

Meetings are live-streamed on the Wellesley Public Media Government Channel and replayed on cable channels Comcast 8 and Verizon 40.

We think it’s warranted to request tax-deductible appropriations to support Swellesley’s work. You don’t need to be a Town Meeting member to make such a donation…