Wellesley sports: Post-season time for Raiders; Sprague varsity baseball field scoreboard update; Mock trial team prevails

The latest Wellesley, Mass., sports news:



Post-season time for Wellesley High Raiders



Many Wellesley High teams are entering post-season play, some with realistic championship aspirations:

We welcome sports updates, photos, etc.: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

Sprague varsity baseball field scoreboard update

The School Committee and Department of Public Works recently hosted an online forum on Oct. 28 to get feedback on proposed baseball field scoreboard locations at Sprague Field 5, where the Wellesley High varsity team plays. The hope by proponents is to have a scoreboard in place by spring.

The Wellesley High Raiders baseball team is just one of three in its conference without a scoreboard, and the parent-led Diamond Club has been raising the estimated $50k needed for the project. The board would be solar powered, and look just like the one at Lee Field, the softball field near the high school. There would be no audio system or lights.

As was discussed at the meeting, left and center field were the two options being considered. Right field has too much stuff over there already, and not enough sunlight to power the board. Though athletic department reps said center field was really no good because it would be distracting, and possibly dangerous, for batters facing every faster pitching.

Neighbors spoke up about placement, with concerns raised about the ability for helicopters to land on the fields for emergency response and general aesthetics, including scoreboard height. Concerns were raised about location placement being a done deal, but by the end of the meeting, a compromise site of left center field had gained some consensus.

It will be up to the School Committee and other bodies (Design Review, Select Board, Zoning Board of Appeals) in town before final approval is granted.

Wellesley Media recording

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Mock trial team prevails



The courtroom is kind of a sports arena, though with higher stakes.

Congrats to the Wellesley High School Mock Trial Team, which recently competed at the Garden City Invitational at Newton South High School. Wellesley’s team won all three of its trials. The States are coming up in January.

According to the Wellesley High principal’s newsletter, the following Mock Team Trial members were at the competition:

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Katherine Xu (Captain) – Competition Participant

Linda Zhang (Captain) – Competition Participant

Hugo Cortis (Captain) – Competition Participant

Sumaiya Liu (Captain) – Competition Participant

Chaehyeon Im – Competition Participant

Oscar Allan – Competition Participant

Domenico Stranieri – Competition Participant

Sofia Galatopoullos – Competition Participant

Lauren Sau – Competition Participant

Angela Zhang – Competition Participant

Larry Lin

Rosy Barman

Adriana Martinez

Emma Morgan

ZeWen Yin

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