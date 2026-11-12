The Swellesley Report

Since 2005: More than you really want to know about Wellesley, Mass.

Wellesley sports update: Raiders postseason runs continue; WHS Alpine Ski Team ski sharpening/waxing fundraiser; Turkey Trot on tap

by Leave a Comment

The latest in Wellesley MA sports news:
 

Raiders postseason runs continue

 
The Wellesley High boys soccer team faces Hopkinton High at home on Thursday afternoon at 4:30pm, fresh off the WHS Raiders exciting 1-0 win over St. John’s Prep on Nov. 10.

The #2 girls’ soccer team set a nice precedent by knocking off Hopkinton themselves by a 3-0 score on Veterans Day to move to the Round of 8 on Nov. 14 vs. an opponent to be determined on Nov. 12.

The #8 Raiders’ girls’ volleyball team looks to keep its winning ways going and pull off an upset vs. top-seed Central Catholic on Nov. 14 on the road.
 

 

Wellesley High Alpine Ski Team fundraiser: Get your skis sharpened and waxed

 

Get ready for the season by letting the Raiders sharpen and wax your skis! Sign up online.
* DROP SKIS BY NOV. 29: (Local pick-up and drop-off service available at extra fee)
* LABEL SKIS WITH EMAIL AND CELL PHONE. (Use a sharpie on painter’s tape)
* LIMITED TO 40 PAIRS. First come, First served.
* $65/pair. PAYMENT BY VENMO: @Jonathan-Kelley-28
* SKIS WILL BE READY for pickup on Dec. 1

 

skis

 

We welcome news tips, photos, story ideas at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

 

 

Turkey Trot reminder

 
A reminder that the Wellesley Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving morning, starting and ending in Linden Square. You need to sign up ahead of time.

turkey trot 2026

image_print

Leave a Reply

Please read our Comment Policy before submitting your comment.

     

Advertisements

black & blue, Wellesley
Olive Tree Medical, Wellesley
Haskins Automotive, Wellesley
MIT Museum, Cambridge