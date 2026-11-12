Wellesley sports update: Raiders postseason runs continue; WHS Alpine Ski Team ski sharpening/waxing fundraiser; Turkey Trot on tap

The latest in Wellesley MA sports news:
Raiders postseason runs continue
The Wellesley High boys soccer team faces Hopkinton High at home on Thursday afternoon at 4:30pm, fresh off the WHS Raiders exciting 1-0 win over St. John’s Prep on Nov. 10.
The #2 girls’ soccer team set a nice precedent by knocking off Hopkinton themselves by a 3-0 score on Veterans Day to move to the Round of 8 on Nov. 14 vs. an opponent to be determined on Nov. 12.
The #8 Raiders’ girls’ volleyball team looks to keep its winning ways going and pull off an upset vs. top-seed Central Catholic on Nov. 14 on the road.
Wellesley High Alpine Ski Team fundraiser: Get your skis sharpened and waxed
* LABEL SKIS WITH EMAIL AND CELL PHONE. (Use a sharpie on painter’s tape)
* LIMITED TO 40 PAIRS. First come, First served.
* $65/pair. PAYMENT BY VENMO: @Jonathan-Kelley-28
We welcome news tips, photos, story ideas at theswellesleyreport@gmail.com
Turkey Trot reminder
A reminder that the Wellesley Turkey Trot takes place on Thanksgiving morning, starting and ending in Linden Square. You need to sign up ahead of time.
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