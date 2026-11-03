Wellesley Symphony Orchestra Concert—”The British Have Come”

The Wellesley Symphony Orchestra proudly presents a concert of brilliant music by four British composers—William Boyce, Benjamin Britten, Ralph Vaughan Williams, and Peter Gardner. Join the WSO on Sunday, November 8 at 2pm, at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland St., Wellesley for an afternoon with the Brits! Tickets here.

The composers span four centuries of British music, beginning with William Boyce (1711-1779), whose delightful Symphony No. 4 was composed in 1751. Composing in the same era as Handel and J.C. Bach, Boyce’s music is equally enjoyable.

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872-1958) is famously known for his “Fantasia on a Theme,” by Thomas Tallis, composed in 1915. The WSO will perform his beautiful Fifth Symphony, first performed in the summer of 1943, two years before the end of World War II. The British population at the time was still on alert for German bombing and possible invasion. Vaughan Williams wrote this music as a soothing antidote to the stressful times.

Benjamin Britten (1913-1976) composed his most famous opera, “Peter Grimes”, in 1945. “Four Sea Interludes” are excerpts from the opera depicting the many moods of the ocean as a backdrop to the story of Peter Grimes, a testy fisherman. The opera’s American premiere was led by Leonard Bernstein at Tanglewood in August 1946 with the new Berkshire Chorus (now known as the Tanglewood Festival Chorus).

Peter Gardner (1947 – ) was born in England, but has spent much of his life in Newfoundland, Canada. We will perform his recent composition, “Ice from Signal Hill:, in which he depicts the icebergs off the coast of Newfoundland as they move around in the freezing water and ultimately break up and sink. Signal Hill overlooks the harbor in St. Johns, Newfoundland and was the location where Guglielmo Marconi received the first transatlantic transmission in December of 1901.

The concert takes place at MassBay Community College, 50 Oakland Street, Wellesley, where there is plenty of free parking. Tickets are available as a “pay-what-you-can” system; we suggest $30. They may be purchased online at www.wellesleysymphony.org or at the door. There will be a reception for all after the concert—please stay for cookies and cider and meet the WSO musicians.