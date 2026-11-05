Wellesley’s Bill Meloni celebrates 99th birthday with four generations of family

William Meloni, a former captain of the Wellesley Fire Department and life-long Wellesley resident, earlier this month celebrated his 99th birthday with his wife, Madalyn, and their family at a four-generation house party and a luncheon at (where else!) The Ninety Nine restaurant in Framingham.

Bill Meloni, the youngest of eight children, was born and raised in Wellesley by parents who immigrated from northern Italy in the early 1900s. He joined the Navy in 1944, before the start of his junior year in high school. He served until World War II ended, returning to graduate from Wellesley High School with the Class of 1946. Bill and Madalyn Machado married in 1952 and raised three children.

Bill was a member of the Wellesley Fire Department for over forty years, retiring as a captain in 1992. Within the Department, he was known for his calm demeanor, organizing skills, and the authentic Italian meals he would prepare for the station crew. Over a period of many years, Bill has collected photographs and other memorabilia related to the history of the Wellesley Fire Department. His other interests have included bird carving, painting, and regular visits to the Transfer Station’s reusable section, where he had previously volunteered.

Thank you to Bill’s family for allowing us all to share in their celebration. We welcome slice-of-life stories at Swellesley: theswellesleyreport@gmail.com

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