The focus by police and public works departments on Thursday morning after a truck inadvertently dumped 250 feet of mud from under the Weston Road bridge to the Rte. 9 east on-ramp was getting traffic routed around it and cleaning the mess up.

We followed up with the Wellesley Police Department and Department of Public Works in the aftermath to learn more.

According to Wellesley Police Lt. Marie Cleary, the police are still investigating in cooperation with state police. But the initial findings were that the rear gate of the truck was defective—one of the locks wasn’t hitched. Massachusetts State Police’s truck enforcement unit responded to assist and issued a citation, shown below.





Traffic was impacted for about 90 minutes, and unfortunately it was during school drop-off at Hardy Elementary School nearby.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation handled the clean-up on Rte. 9 east, while Wellesley’s DPW dealt with Weston Road and the ramp.

DPW Director David Cohen said the mud came from dredging work at Reeds Pond. “The subcontractor’s truck had a faulty rear gate and the dredging material escaped from the back of his trailer dump, leaving a significant mess to be cleaned up and a traffic disruption…,” he said.

The town’s contractor has let it know that it has other subcontractors ready to step in and continue the dredging work.

The town’s sweepers canvassed the area as part of the clean-up, and the contractor will make at least one more sweeping pass, Cohen said.

The DPW is also inspecting the drainage system nearby to see if anything needs to be cleaned out of that. “We don’t expect to see anything in the catch basins and drainpipes, but want to be sure we catch anything before expected rains come over the weekend.,” Cohen said.



Speaking of the dredging…

We’ve been meaning to catch readers up on the town’s pond dredging efforts, so what better time than this?

Annual Town Meeting in the spring authorized the use of $750k in Community Preservation Act money to partially fund a roughly $1.5m dredging of Duck Pond (0.8-acre body of water at Town Hall, and last dredged in 1986 and 2006) and Reeds Pond (1.9-acre body of water north of Rte. 9 not far from the Natick line, last dredged in 1998).

Dredging is a key strategy for ensuring the health of the town’s bodies of water within its open space. Dredging is used to remove sediment, such as sand and decaying leaves, that collects on a pond’s bottom and makes it shallower. So the dredging is designed to restore water depth and improve water quality.

The work has been underway and there is some explanatory signage in the areas for those who wonder what the big equipment and low water levels are all about.









At Reeds Pond, we heard from one reader worried about the fate of critters like a blue heron that frequents the area, and another reader shared the photos below.









According to a town update from late October, the drawdown underway allowed for dredging but also left enough water to provide refuge for fish and other aquatic wildlife during construction. The contractor is installing erosion and sediment controls around the work areas to keep disturbed soil from washing into nearby waterways.

Though as we saw this week, mud does have a mind of its own and can wind up well beyond the work area.

Work completion is expected by next summer.



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